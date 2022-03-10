Mick McDermott insists Glentoran haven’t done anything ‘incorrect’ as boss vows to fight Joe Crowe’s Irish Cup case

The East Belfast side are in the IFA dock after fielding Joe Crowe in Saturday’s Irish Cup quarter-final win over Newry City — even though it emerged after the game the player still had one game of a three-match suspension to serve.

Although early indications suggest it was an administration error, McDermott is adamant his club did everything by the rulebook after the IFA’s Comet system revealed that Crowe was suspension free to face Newry.

“We don’t believe we have done anything wrong and that will come out in the (IFA) hearings as we intend to defend ourselves,” said McDermott. “We are in (the Cup) until we are out — until the IFA tell us we are out.

“There are multiple layers of procedures we can go through, if that’s what it takes. There will be a hearing; a decision, then an appeal if necessary; another decision and another appeal.

“We don’t know what the first hearing will come up with, but we will provide the information the IFA needs. We are not here to cheat. We don’t reckon we have done anything that is incorrect — and we will show that to the authorities.”

McDermott is puzzled why the player’s suspension was not flagged up prior to the Cup tie.

“I would like to know why Joe Crowe STILL available for selection on the IFA Comet system?” he added.

“I’ll show you my computer screen, showing he is eligible to play.”

“So, if the people behind it (the system), knew he was unavailable, why did they not push a button to make him ineligible? They continue to let it happen.

“We are juggling balls here (at the club) based on media reports, even though the Comet system says he’s available. It’s pathetic. I believe the IFA have made some sort of contact (with the club), but our chairman (Stephen Henderson) is dealing with it.

“Someone somewhere, some administrator has let the information out. It’s strange it appeared on social media a couple of minutes after the game. Probably the people in the media knew about it before the club did. That’s what the mystery is.”

And, the agony continued on Tuesday night for the Glens as they lost crucial ground at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table after suffering a 1-0 defeat by Cliftonville at the BetMcLean Oval – a result that leaves them trailing cross-town rivals Linfield by four points with only eight games left.

It was Rory Hale’s second half goal that tilted the game in favour of the Reds, who are now only one point behind David Healy’s reigning champions.

“Once again, we couldn’t take a chance of playing Joe Crowe because of the current situation, but that’s not an excuse,” added McDermott.

“On their day, Cliftonville are probably the best team in the League, in terms of how they play.

“But I thought we were the dominant team. I think Cliftonville had one shot and they scored. They had a lot of possession in the first half, without creating anything, but if you don’t take your chances, which we had, you don’t win games.

“Cliftonville took their chance, that was the difference. It was one of those games that I couldn’t be critical of the players, I thought we did enough to get a result, but we didn’t.

“I gave the boys a day off today, so we are back in again on Thursday to prepare for what will be a difficult game at Dungannon Swifts at the weekend.”

McDermott admitted the result was a blow, but his boys are still very much in the title mix.

He added: “There are eight games to go and there will be more twists and turns before it’s over. We now have to beat the teams above us when the games come around.”