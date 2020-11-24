Mick McDermott 'not concerned' despite Glentoran's slow start to the Irish League season

Oval chief relishing 'special' derby duel after slow start to the season

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott has admitted that he is not satisfied with his side's start to the season but is relishing the chance to pick up points in tonight's 'special' Big Two derby against Linfield at Windsor Park.

Ahead of taking on the champions on their home patch in a crucial Irish Premiership game, McDermott has hit out at the County Antrim FA committee and the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) over fixture scheduling and outlined his confidence that his squad will come good in the weeks and months ahead.

The Glens enter this evening's much anticipated showdown versus the Blues knowing defeat would leave them bottom of the table and a staggering 19 points behind David Healy's side, who have won six out of six in the Premiership to date.

Being so far behind, even at this early stage and with two games in hand, would be unthinkable for the Glens, who were confident of a title challenge this season after winning the Irish Cup last term and investing in a number of new players.

The day after the Oval club's Cup final win over Ballymena United, Linfield signed two Glentoran players - Navid Nasseri and Conor Pepper - both of whom are expected to play this evening in front of a crowd of 500.

While Linfield were beating Glenavon 2-0 at Windsor Park on Saturday, Glentoran's last match was on November 7 due to international call-ups and Covid issues.

"I would take any game at the minute, I'd take a game against St Andrews Boys because you need to play," said McDermott.

"Football is about playing games. You train all week and prepare all week and then there's a race at the end of it and that's the match. You can't continue to go on week after week with no target in sight or if the target keeps changing.

"We were looking forward to playing Portadown (last Friday) but, through no fault of our own or Portadown's, that was cancelled and NIFL moved to put this game to Tuesday, so I'm really looking forward to playing against Linfield.

"Derbies are special because of the opponents and the fans and the environment. It's a bit different this season with not all the fans being present, but for the players, management and board it will still be a derby game. It is still three points but they are special games."

Conor Pepper and Navid Nasseri

On a poor start to the season which has seen his team pick up just two points from four league outings, McDermott told the Glentoran website: "We didn't expect to be where we are with two points from four games, but that's the reality. Over the course of the season, the squad will pay off, I have no doubt about that. I am not concerned at this time.

"Obviously we are not satisfied with where we are and not happy with where we are, and to get out of it we need to pick up points.

"I know the quality that we have in the squad and the season is long, though you can never tell these days. The season is 38 games and we are four games into it. There is a long way to go.

"There's always the question about why did you change the line-up, but there are things that go on at a club that the media or fans are not aware of.

"We have had to deal with Covid situations. We went to Cliftonville for the first game of the season and had five players out, not because they had Covid but they were contacted that they had to isolate.

"We have to abide by the rules of the country at the moment. In the four games, we weren't able to pick from a full squad."

The Glens will almost be at full strength tonight. Bobby Burns is a long-term injury victim, while Hrvoje Plum is back training but the derby may come too soon.

McDermott was not shy in raising his concerns about fixture issues, such as the Premiership being played during the international window when several of his players were away, and Glentoran's County Antrim Shield final versus Larne taking place on Wednesday, December 2 rather than the night before.

The Glens boss said: "I still find it strange that NIFL/IFA schedule games during Fifa windows. The Fifa calendar is set years in advance, and for them to (originally) schedule our Linfield and Warrenpoint games during Fifa windows doesn't make sense. That's an error on the part of the scheduling committee but we deal with it.

"I have to say the decision of the County Antrim FA to move the final to a Wednesday is a decision I can't get my head around.

"The Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday format is traditional and common in the Irish League, but for the County Antrim FA to decide on a whim to move that game to a Wednesday and damaging us and Larne's chances to play on the Saturday, giving us one less day to recover for the Saturday fixture, is a ludicrous decision."