Mick McDermott pays tribute to Glentoran coach Des McAleenan

Mr McAleenan (53) spent all of the past two summers in east Belfast, coaching the club's goalkeepers at all levels. At the time of his passing, he was goalkeeping coach to Carlos Queiroz's Colombian national team.

Mr McAleenan grew up in Dublin and moved to the USA in 1988 to play for Central Connecticut State University for four years, where he first began coaching.

He was later hired by Major League Soccer's New York/New Jersey Metrostars franchise - latterly New York Red Bulls - where he stayed for nine years, working alongside managers like Bob Bradley, Bruce Arena and Juan Carlos Osorio.

Glens boss Mick McDermott told the club website he was a "great friend", adding: "When he was in Belfast he lived with us and my kids have always called him Uncle Dessie. We were that close."