Mick McDermott says some Glentoran fans ‘are there to be critical’ and create ‘difficult’ situation for players

McDermott and his team were victims of heavy abuse by home fans following their 3-0 Big Two defeat by Linfield at the BetMcLean Oval on Tuesday night.

Goals from Matt Green, Trai Hume and Cammy Palmer helped twist the knife on the East Belfast side, who were still on the ropes following an equally humbling defeat by Crusaders at the same venue only three days earlier.

Perhaps, it was no surprise they were targeted by the boo-boys as they trooped off at the finish.

But McDermott stood shoulder-to-shoulder with his team, insisting there will be no alarm bells sounding after only six games of the new Danske Bank Premiership campaign.

“Yes, the fans went home disappointed,” said McDermott. “There was a big crowd here and they didn’t get the result they wanted. But there was nobody more disappointed than the boys in the dressing room.

“Some of our football was excellent, but because you can have 75 per cent possession, it doesn’t get you points or goals.

“It’s frustrating because we are not taking our chances and we are conceding silly goals. We conceded the least goals in the league last year, clean sheets are always our target – we need to get back to that.

“The players know they have conceded soft goals over recent games, it’s more painful when it’s a derby game. At the end of the day, it’s a 38 games season and we are only six fixtures in.”

Although McDermott can relate to the fans’ frustrations, he admitted some of the abuse was unacceptable.

“Yes, I can believe the criticism we received,” he added. “Does it bother me? No.

“There is a small minority of people who are on the backs of the players from minute, three, minute four, minute five or minute six. They are there to be critical – that’s why pay their money. If they want to be critical from minute one to 90, it’s their right to do that.

“It doesn’t bother me at all, but I don’t appreciate them getting on the backs of the players.

“The players were clearly putting in the effort. I think any football person in the stadium saw a Glentoran team dominate a game of football but ended up losing three-nil.

“It’s difficult for the other players (substitutes) sitting out beside the dugout on the chairs when there is such vile abuse being hurled, it’s not right.

“We, as managers, expect it. It doesn’t bother me one bit. I know 99 per cent of our fans are brilliant. They are demanding and they want to win – so do we.

“If there is a tiny minority who don’t want to support the players or the management, that’s up to them. Pay your money, say what you want – no problem.”

With a difficult outing against Glenavon looming on Saturday, McDermott reckons there is no added pressure on his boys – even though they have now lost three League games.

“Every game is a must win game,” he added. “You try to win every game, if you don’t, you can’t panic. That’s what fans do.

“Crusaders beat us on Saturday and suddenly they are title contenders. We must get back into the saddle again for Saturday. They’ll (the players) be ready to go again against Glenavon.

“Admittedly, it wasn’t good enough, particularly in the second half against Crusaders at the weekend. But it was hard to tear into the boys after their performance against the Blues.

“Yes, we talked about the errors for the goals . . . the senior players had their say. At least we can fix that. If we were playing rubbish, it’s difficult to fix. It’s a matter of remaining calm and playing our way out of it.”