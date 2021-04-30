Mick McDermott: The Irish League's summer switch is imminent

Glentoran boss believes Qatar World Cup will initiate calendar move

Mick McDermott says he firmly believes the Danske Bank Premiership is edging closer to a calendar switch.

The Glens boss is a strong advocate of moving the campaign to incorporate the summer months and he has suggested the Qatar World Cup, scheduled for the winter months of 2022, could hasten change.

McDermott's immediate focus is tomorrow's Big Two showdown with Linfield at The Oval, a match of huge significance in the title race.

And the Oval chief believes the famous east Belfast venue is becoming a real fortress again, with his full-time force an animal to be feared.

But he's also keeping one eye on the bigger picture, the long term health of the game, and he can see a calendar change in the future.

"I predict there will be a summer calendar in the coming year or two," said McDermott. "We have the winter World Cup in November and December 2022 and if leagues are not competing, are we going to shut down anyway?

"The clubs will have to consider a calendar shift and I believe a working group has been set up to look at it.

"The league is progressing, and the good thing about a summer shift is the quality of the surfaces. More teams are putting down artificial surfaces and will look at going full-time.

"Another positive from this season is the variation of fixtures, playing on different days, and I think Sundays can be an option for clubs as we go forward.

"Hopefully fans will be allowed back soon, and if that was the case, we would have some of the biggest attendances of recent years.

"Season ticket sales for all clubs will increase, the quality of the league has improved. The style of play varies but it's a very competitive league.

"I think a lot of fans would rather watch the Irish League than Premier League games."

If the Glens defeat Linfield tomorrow, they will be only four points behind the champions with four games remaining.

As Sir Alex Ferguson once said, it would be "squeaky bum time" and certainly a real test of Linfield's character.

It feels like there is more pressure on the league leaders, while the Glens have momentum and renewed belief after their slow start to the campaign.

With four of their five post-split fixtures at The Oval, McDermott is relying on home comforts to help them finish in style.

"Four of the post-split fixtures will be at The Oval and that is important, we have a decent record here and that was part of the plan, to make The Oval a fortress again," McDermott told Glens TV.

"Teams don't look forward to playing us here and of course we are missing the fans who can give you that extra percentage of energy.

"The fans will be back in their thousands and we are looking forward to that because we have the best and biggest fanbase in the country.

"It can take time to rebuild a squad and I always knew we would gel together.

"It's important to do well in the business end of the season as they are the really big games and we have shown good form.

"We have something like 42 out of 54 points, which is impressive. It's a tough league and we are happy with where we are."

Following the Ali Pour takeover and introduction of a new full time model, what's happening at Glentoran is the rebuilding of a football club, not just a squad.

"The players take care of themselves when they aren't playing, they train hard and it's important they are ready to play," added McDermott.

"We are building a club here and it's more than putting a team out on the park. We have to talk about what's going on behind the scenes.

"You need a lot more stuff to sustain a full-time club, and what matters is how we are rebuilding this club. We have hit a few early targets like winning an Irish Cup and qualifying for Europe, but there is so much more to achieve."