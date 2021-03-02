Mick McDermott urges Linfield support not to engage in 'nonsense' calls for David Healy to go after Glentoran claim another Big Two win

The Glens completed their second Big Two victory in a week on Tuesday evening as Jay Donnelly, Conor McMenamin and Rhys Marshall netted in a 3-1 win at the Oval.

It added to the 1-0 victory at Windsor Park last week to take the Glens to within nine points of their league-leading rivals but, crucially, still with two games in hand.

Healy, of course, has guided the Blues to three league titles in his five years in charge and McDermott has urged any frustrated fans against over-reacting to their side's run of one win from their last five outings.

After vociferous Glentoran celebrations in the aftermath of their Boxing Day win in 2019 coupled with David Healy's retort that the sun may rise in the east but trophies always land in the south of Belfast, McDermott moved to confirm that there was no ill-feeling between the pair.

"It's actually disappointing that there are some in the media that try to create this narrative that there is dislike or tension between managers," he said.

"I have never said anything negative against David Healy, he's never really said anything negative against me but it gets blown up in the papers. I've got nothing but respect for him; a national treasure, a Northern Ireland legend. What he's done at Linfield has been outstanding. It's sort of saddening to hear people start calling for people to be sacked after a couple of bad losses.

"That's the life we've chosen in football. It's a hard life to be in but for a manager like David to win three league titles, now lose a couple of games and the social media warriors out there saying 'he's got to go, we've got to make changes, we're rubbish'. That's nonsense. You've got to have belief in your manager.

"He's done a fantastic job and he'll continue to do a fantastic job."

As regards the tightening title chase, with Coleraine now just two points behind the Blues and Larne, Crusaders and Cliftonville all six adrift, McDermott was just glad sixth-placed Glentoran could keep in touch after a disappointing start to the season.

"It was important to stay attached to the group," he said. "I don't know if we're happier or Coleraine are happier today. The pack is tight. Coleraine, Linfield, Cliftonville are all talented. Don't think that this has now ended their title ambitionss. This is going to galvanise some teams, it's exciting for us and for the league and we've got a great product. I just wish fans were here."

The Glens had led 2-0 before Stephen Fallon's strike on the stroke of half-time halved the deficit.

"We know that Linfield have a history of starting games really strong and starting second halves really strong," said McDermott "We knew what to expect and we knew that if the storm comes you have to weather it for a while. I thought we did that comfortably but when you're playing a talented team like Linfield you have to be on your guard.

"One half chance, it's in the back of the net and it changes the game.

"They scored from a free-kick. I've seen the replay of the free-kick and to me it was never a foul. It was a hard tackle but on the video it came across as he clearly got the ball. The referee gave the decision and we suffered for it but thankfully we held on and got the three points."

Next up for Glentoran is a Friday night trip to Carrick Rangers while Linfield host Cliftonville on Saturday afternoon.