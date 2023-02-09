Mid-Ulster Cup joy can boost Newry’s fight for Premiership safety: Darren Mullen

Newry boss Darren Mullen hopes their season has turned a corner ahead of a crucial few weeks in the battle for survival.

They have been on a dreadful run, with their last three points coming on December 4 against Portadown — and only after an eligibility issue saw the Ports’ win overturned.

However, the losing run has halted recently with back-to-back draws in the League. And on Tuesday night, they beat Dungannon to win the Mid-Ulster Cup.

With Newry just three points above the drop zone and several key clashes looming, Mullen hopes their fortunes are finally turning.

“It has been tough — we were on a poor run and we needed to get back to what we were doing earlier in the season,” he said.

“We are doing that — it’s three clean sheets in a row now and we’ve won a Cup. It’s going okay but it can turn really quickly as we’ve seen this season.

“We now need to follow up the last few results and make sure we get something against Carrick on Friday night.

“We need to finish the season in the right manner. It’s nice to win a trophy but the League is the priority and we need to make sure we stay in it.”

Newry are three points above the drop zone but have key clashes against Carrick, Dungannon and Glenavon (twice) over the next month.

Mullen added: “Any game now against a bottom-six side is massive.

“We need as many points on the board as possible, especially with the split coming up, and we need to pick up points on Friday night.”