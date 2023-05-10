Mid Ulster Ladies can reach next level with bit of stability: Rachael Rodgers

Rachael Rodgers has pinpointed one key factor at Mid Ulster Ladies that she believes can help ensure they achieve their initial survival target this season.

The stability that the return of highly respected coach Noel Mitchell to the club as manager after a topsy-turvy debut campaign in the Women’s Premiership is seen as a big piece in their jigsaw as they seek to establish themselves among the top teams in the country.

Pushing more players to join goalkeeper Lilie Crooks in the Northern Ireland set-up is viewed as a bonus that can push them to the next level.

The departure of Anthony Begley, the man chosen to lead the Cookstown outfit into the top flight, only a matter of weeks into last season made the challenge all the more difficult and undid a lot of their pre-season work too.

“Changing manager during last season was far from ideal,” said Mid Ulster captain Rodgers, ahead of tonight’s home clash with Crusaders Strikers.

“We’d no real flow in the whole thing, but when you bring in a manager like Noel Mitchell everyone knows what he can bring to the table and hopefully we as a team can show that in our performances.

“I had previous experience with Noel when I was younger playing in international squads, it’s good to have him back at the club and it’s a nice style of football to play under him.

“We have our targets for this season. First and foremost to avoid relegation, being realistic that has to be our initial target. Let’s avoid relegation, let’s stay in the League for as long as we can and build on last year,

“We have had some good performances and although it has been a difficult start for us with the new manager and new players that we have in we can go higher than last season.”

After the upset of last season Mid Ulster are already ahead of where they were this time a year ago, when it took them four games to register a first point.

The opening day draw at Lisburn Ladies got them off the mark and after all seven of 2022’s points came against Derry City Women it was also the first time Mid Ulster had taken anything from another team other than the Brandywell outfit.

It was no real surprise that it was Eimear McGarrity who grabbed the late goal against Lisburn. She is Mid Ulster’s main goal threat and the 22-year-old’s performances last season caught the eye of former Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels.

Having more players impress the next international boss could have a major knock-on effect on Mid Ulster’s prospects, according to Rodgers, who is playing a part in the future development of the club as a youth coach.

“It’s good for individuals to have that little bit of confidence from being invited into international squads, which can only help us as a club,” she said.

“We’ve Lilie in goals and she provides a bit of confidence knowing that you have someone behind you who is reliable, she is always there and she is at a good level. If other outfield players can get that international experience as well we can only get better as a collective.

“Lilie is young as well so she has a long time ahead of her and she will put the work in to improve herself. She is a massive player for us.

“Lilie played outfield for a long time so she is confident with the ball at her feet and our start-up play building up from the back starts from her, so to have a goalkeeper at her level who is confident to do it makes our game a lot easier for everyone else.”

League newcomers Ballymena United Women are in exactly the same position as Mid Ulster were a year ago and they will be seeking their first goal and first point as a Premiership team when they face Lisburn Ladies, who will be hungry to keep in touch with the top five.

They sit just two points behind Linfield Women, who travel to take on a Derry City Women team who have also yet to find the net this season.