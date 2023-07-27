Midfielder crosses Big Two rivalry by swapping Linfield for Glentoran ahead of new season

Cammy Palmer has swapped one Big Two team for another

Midfielder Cammy Palmer has become the latest player to cross from one Big Two rival to the other after rejecting a new contract at Linfield to join Glentoran.

The 23-year-old has signed at The Oval ahead of the new season after two-and-a-half years at Windsor Park, where he began his Sports Direct Premiership stay.

Palmer would make 77 appearances for Linfield in that time, winning two Premiership titles and an Irish Cup for good measure, but opted against extending his time with the club.

Now he will look to try and bring similar success to their rivals, joining Glentoran ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and setting his sights on silverware with Warren Feeney’s men.

Palmer, a product of the Rangers Academy, won eight caps for Northern Ireland’s Under-21s but has yet to receive a call-up to the senior squad.

The York-born midfielder had loan spells at Partick Thistle, Californian side Orange County SC and Clyde while on the books at the Gers before signing for Linfield in 2021.