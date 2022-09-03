Money doesn’t buy unity, and unity is the basis for Newry City to thrive: manager Darren Mullen

Newry City boss Darren Mullen believes his side can compete against the top teams in the Premiership

Darren Mullen has seen the gap between rich and poor in the Irish League grow since Newry City were last in the Danske Bank Premiership three years ago.

However, the newly-promoted border club’s manager believes his team has something that money can’t buy – a bond and a spirit that others can’t match.

Major investment at some clubs plus others now running full-time models has widened a margin that was already there, and particularly for a club like City – on the back of two seasons in the Championship and another completely out of action due to Covid-19 – catching up is a difficult challenge.

The contrast between them and current league leaders Glentoran – who they face at The Oval today – is stark, but on the pitch Mullen is confident he has a mix that works for his club.

“We are prepared for this, It was a difficult task for us coming up because of the massive gulf in finances – and it’s even bigger than it was before,” he explained.

“I’m not and I won’t ever use that as an excuse because it is what it is. It just means it’s very difficult for us to compete.

“We are a team with the vast majority of the players being local lads and a lot of them playing for very little in comparison to others who they are coming up against.

“But what that does is create a bond and a very tight group because everyone then knows that lads aren’t coming to Newry to play for money.

“They are coming to play and enjoy their football, and when they can play like they did against Glenavon and get rewarded with five goals, everyone enjoys it.”

Newry showed what they are capable of when they hit five past a stunned Glenavon side on Tuesday night – the first three strikes coming in a whirlwind opening 15 minutes.

They have since added Ciaran O’Connor on loan from the Glens although he can’t play against his parent club today.

After three opening games where they were praised for performances against Carrick Rangers, Linfield and Crusaders, Mullen is much happier to have points rather than pats on the back, and he is confident that on the basis of their displays this season as well as past efforts in cup clashes with top-tier opponents, his team can match the rest in the top flight.

“I look back at the Irish Cup run we had and the matches we played against Premiership teams during that – how we beat Warrenpoint and ran Glentoran and Ballymena United close,” said Mullen.

“When we think about those matches, we feel like we are capable of going there and getting results.

“The first three games have been very similar to the last time that we were in the Premiership, the old hard luck story – nearly and you’re getting plaudits, but not getting any points out of it.

“I’ll take any plaudits as long as we are winning, but you don’t want it when you’re not winning. It really is small comfort and it has been a bit like ‘here we go again’ after the last time we were in the Premiership.

“It’s by whatever means necessary.

“We beat Glenavon by playing really, really well, other games we might have to dig in and win 1-0. I will take three points by whatever manner they come.”