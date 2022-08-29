More pain for Linfield but Carrick’s victory gives hope to less fancied sides for Irish League challenges ahead

After the drama and heartbreak of the European Conference League play-off, it was back to porridge for Linfield and no doubt heads were still sore from Thursday’s horror.

In just a few seconds, what looked like being the best moment of David Healy’s career became his worst. As one of his former managers would say: football, bloody hell.

Carrick Rangers showed little sympathy, winning 2-1 yesterday, making it a horrible four days for the champions. Elsewhere, Glentoran impressed again and Glenavon shocked in-form Coleraine. Larne, Crusaders and Cliftonville also recorded wins as some of the big guns showed their class.

1. LINFIELD LOWS

What a shocking four days it’s been for Linfield as they failed to find swift treatment for their European hangover.

Normally players relish the chance to get back on the road and move on from a setback but this defeat at Carrick has just rubbed salt into wounds. The squad needs to process what has happened quickly and get back in the old routine. You can’t change the past but you can learn from it.

Without those glamour European ties, the champions can start focusing on their title defence and rediscover the mental toughness that saw them finish top last season.

2. CARRICK CLASS

Much of the spotlight will understandably be on Linfield’s double dose of agony this week but Carrick Rangers deserve immense praise for their powerful performance with former Blues ace Andy Mitchell enjoying his wonderful strike from distance.

Emmett McGuckin blasted in the winner and it’s a display and result which should offer fresh encouragement to the less fancied sides going up against the big guns.

You can’t underestimate anyone in this league and Carrick are now an experienced side full of desire and a sprinkling of attacking menace.

3. PETER THE GREAT

Here’s a question for you — who do you think are the most underrated players in the Premiership?

One of my choices would be Glenavon’s Peter Campbell, who scored in the impressive 3-1 win over Coleraine. It was no surprise to see him slot home a clever finish at the Showgrounds. Last season, he was the club’s Player of the Year and perhaps if he played with a more glamorous outfit, he would earn more praise and respect.

4. PORTS PAIN

After a summer of change, Portadown are struggling to gain momentum.

The fixture list has not been kind but they will need to weather this early storm and find some form. With all the new faces, it may take time for them to work out the right system.

On Friday night, they were outclassed by Glentoran but must try to retain confidence and belief.

Manager Paul Doolin has his work cut out but in tough times you believe in yourself and keep working hard.

5. PAUL POWER

A good night for Larne as they beat Ballymena United 3-0 and a big boost for Paul O’Neill, who scored twice.

The striker is a real fox in the box and he’s already looking like a first class addition to the Larne side, even though visiting boss David Jeffrey wondered if he could have seen red for a challenge on Sean O’Neill.

The 22-year-old is hungry to take his game to the next level and he has the opportunity to do that in the full -time environment at Inver Park.

The former Northern Ireland Under-21 international has come to Larne to win silverware and he looks like he means business.

6. SLICK GLENS

Another impressive performance from Glentoran against Portadown and the east Belfast side will be hungry to keep it going.

In a long campaign, there will be a few stumbles but it was important the team made a steady start after last season’s disappointment.

Things can change quickly in football so no-one should get carried away. It’s consistency that wins league titles and the Glens just need to keep their foot on the accelerator.

The supporters enjoyed their trip to Shamrock Park and they will keep coming out in big numbers if the players perform.

7. JOLLY JAMES

Much has been said about Glentoran’s new signing Aidan Wilson who adds bite to the backline but James Singleton is also showing his quality.

Singleton was handed the captain’s armband at Glenavon for a reason — he’s a leader and total professional.

He’s versatile as well which makes him a great asset for boss Mick McDermott. Singleton always give 100 per cent and he’s starting to show why he was brought to the club.

8. NEWRY SPIRIT

More evidence on Saturday the Premiership new boys can be a tough nut to crack.

They have been competitive and in Lorcan Forde they have attacking flair.

Darren Mullen’s men are well organised and they have already shown they can frustrate the top sides and ask questions going forward. They await their first win but it will come.

9. CRUES FIRE

If Crusaders have aspirations of challenging for the title, they will need to dig deep at places like Newry and show a winning mentality.

The Crues didn’t start well at The Showgrounds but they were able to raise their intensity and get the job done.

It’s an encouraging sign of mental toughness and character but Stephen Baxter would prefer his side to start brighter.

Without the creative flair of Ben Kennedy, the Crues need to unlock defences in other ways and in Paul Heatley they have a lethal weapon who can harass rearguards even when he’s not providing the perfect finish.

10. THREESY DOES IT

Three wins in a row for Cliftonville, making it a solid start for Paddy McLaughlin’s side.

There’s pressure on the Reds this season after their title charge last time but they have a squad that can live with those expectations.

They didn’t blow Dungannon Swifts away on Saturday and took advantage of their opponents’ defensive fragility. Cliftonville got the job done but they are still to hit top form. Though when you aren’t at your best and still score four goals, that’s a good days work.

Just wait until the north Belfast side are at full throttle!