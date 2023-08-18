‘My addictions took over’: Conor McDermott opens up on Coleraine departure

Irish League star says he has hit “rock bottom” and has “lost family”

Irish League star Conor McDermott has revealed he’s living in an addiction recovery centre days after his football club released him following a “disciplinary investigation”.

Speaking exclusively to the Sunday World, the 25-year-old former Northern Ireland Under-21 international said he’s in a battle to save his life after his “addictions” almost brought him to the brink.

McDermott — who had a fantastic season on the pitch with Coleraine FC last year and was named their player of the season — went off the rails around April and says he has “let everybody down”.

Debts to friends and hurt caused to family mounted up and got completely out of control, resulting in a social media frenzy about what was supposedly going on in his life amid claims he’d “scammed” people.

The right-back — who signed a pro-contract with his native Derry City aged just 17 — even fled the country on a one-way ticket to Bosnia for four weeks and said he had intended to stay there.

He told the Sunday World: “The last few weeks have been hell, the last few months have been hell because of stuff that I’ve done — I’m not blaming anyone else and I’m holding my hands up to that.

“I’ve lost my family at this moment in time, and I don’t blame them. That’s the thing that hurts the most — losing my family.

“It’s difficult because it’s the first time in my life that I can’t pick up the phone and ring certain people and ask them for help.

“I’ve been through this before but not like this – the way everything went and how it was publicised on social media.

“People were texting and ringing — looking for stuff off you. It was hard to see messages coming through from certain people, friends and family — questioning you and telling you you’ve let everyone down again and how can you do that again?

“Messages saying you’re this, you’re that and it’s hard to hear because when you’re sober — and I’m clean — my mind is open again and I’m thinking straight and then you read things and you think, ‘what have I done?’

“I’m living in Belfast now and I’m living in an active recovery rehab centre, which is helping me with my addictions. I go to regular meetings and counselling and stuff and it’s only going to benefit my life.”

Conor McDermott celebrates scoring. ©INPHO/Lorcan Doherty

Last week, it emerged he’d been taken on by Lisburn Distillery, who are two leagues below the NI Premiership, and the Derry man admits he feels he’s “in the last-chance saloon” as far as his football career goes.

“I know I will get back to that level but this is going to be a transition year,” says Conor.

“I’m in an active recovery and rehab unit right now which will only benefit me, in terms of my future.

“It’s a great place to be to be fair, all the lads there are fighting the same thing and we’re all together.

“There’s team support, there are counsellors, there are support workers, there’s everything.”

Former Coleraine defender Conor McDermott (25)

Conor — who has spoken about his battle with a gambling addiction before — says he’s been “clean and sober” and hasn’t gambled for six weeks, but says when he was in the grip of his addictions, he was making terrible decisions which have left him feeling ashamed.

“Things were done that shouldn’t have been done and I hold my hands up for things that have happened to people and that’s why I’m where I’m at now.

“I struggle with addictions. For ten months of the last 12 months everything was great at Coleraine.

“I had a great season, but my addictions took over and turned me into a person that I’m not.

“I don’t want to say too much about things, but people were hurt. I owe debt, of course, to lots of people.

“Some of them were friends from the club and I have apologised to them for hurting them.

“At the time my addictions were on top of me and I’m hurting for it now because I understand it’s not fair on people.

“But I don’t want people to think I’m a monster because I’m not, I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’ve got feelings myself and I’m willing to rectify that.

“I’m also not looking for sympathy. I just want to set the record straight about some things and let people know I’m determined to put things right. I know I’ve done this all before but I’m genuinely sorry and want to make amends.”

He says he’s battled his demons since 2016 and has gone off the rails four or five times but says “this time round” it’s not just about money — but more about the “mental hurt” he has caused.

“It’s more the mental hurt and me putting them [family] in situations they don’t want to be in,” he says.

“It does hurt, knowing that I’ve done that to them.

“It’s been a few times now over the last few years that I fell and each time it seems to be getting worse.

“There are other addictions but I’d rather not say exactly what they are — there’s a couple.

“I suffer mentally from depression and anxiety. People don’t see that side of things.

“I struggle on a daily basis and I’m not here for sympathy, I’m really not, I’m owning up to what I’ve done. I made the decisions. I just want people to remember I am a human being.

“I’ve been in contact with people in Coleraine [who were owed money] and I’ve paid back certain people already and they know who they are.

“I’m in the process of trying to rebuild things but I’m not a millionaire.

“I won’t have the money overnight but I’ll fix it once I start working and getting back playing and stuff. I’m not running away.”

Conor McDermott

In March McDermott seemed to be winning his battle against his addictions and even said an emotional thank-you to Coleraine FC for taking him on last July on a two-year contract, as he prepared for a major cup final against Linfield.

But things soon after spiralled out of control and, unable to cope with the mounting pressure, McDermott booked a one-way ticket to Bosnia in June where, extraordinarily, he was training with and playing for NK Medjugorje.

“I went out first on the 10th of June on a holiday with my family and I found a lot of peace, but when I came back things just escalated,” he explains.

“I booked a one-way flight back out there again to clear my head again because I knew how peaceful it is out there.

“I just felt like I was so alone and once you are stuck in that circle — that’s why I booked a one-way flight — I needed to get out to clear my head before I did something stupid.

“The guy who owned where I was staying WhatsApped me to see how my room was and I saw his profile pic was of him playing football so I asked him about his team.

“He was an ex-professional playing for top teams in Bosnia and he was playing for NK Medjugorje and I asked if I could train with them.”

Conor says he was training four times a week for four weeks with NK Medjugorje, who he said were an up-and-coming team with a bit of financial backing and had climbed up the leagues.

He says he hoped to sign for them but with them being an amateur side it was too complicated to secure a move out of his contract with Coleraine.

But Conor says he has a lot to thank Coleraine for.

“I can’t say anything bad about Coleraine, they are a great club, they really are,” he says. “They helped me out as much as they could, they really did, Oran [Kearney, Coleraine manager] especially.

“I can’t thank him enough for what he did for me, he’s a brilliant man and me and him are still on good terms. There was no fall-out there. He tried his best and it just didn’t work out.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get to play for Coleraine again, which is tough to take but it’s my fault.”

Now he’s back to face the music and admits he has a lot of fences to mend.

He says: “First and foremost it’s my goal to get family back and get people back on my side. I’ve hurt them. I’m not saying it’s their fault.

“Now I’m six weeks clean from everything after going away to Medjugorje for a month.

“I’ve taken a step down to play for Lisburn Distillery but it’s a lifestyle move rather than anything else,” he says.

“The only reason I’m signing is because of Barry Johnston — he’s put the arm around me the last couple of weeks. He reached out to me when I felt I had nobody.”

Conor says he feels he’s hit “rock bottom” and is in the last-chance saloon. “It feels that way, this last six to eight weeks have been hell for me but this is rock bottom for me,” he says.

Conor says he owes a special thanks to independent north Belfast councillor Paul McCusker, who helped him find help.

Now he’s hoping that by taking things day by day, he’ll get his life back on track and fulfil his potential as a footballer.

Last weekend, Conor on his debut helped Lisburn Distillery progress to the second round of the Irish Cup with a 4-2 victory over St James’ Swifts, with Conor setting up the second goal.