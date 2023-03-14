My Glentoran stars must show me they deserve to be here, says Rodney McAree

Manager Rodney McAree has warned his Glentoran stars that they are now playing for their future.

McAree has finally lost patience with his misfiring Glens following their latest calamity; a 2-0 home defeat by Glenavon last Friday night.

The result put to bed any lingering hopes of the erratic east Belfast side nudging back into the Danske Bank Premiership title race as they now trail leaders Larne by a whopping 14 points.

With merely eight games remaining, McAree has warned that the players must not only salvage a certain degree of pride, but also up the ante in terms of pushing for a place in Europe.

The reality is that the Glens will have to rely on the NIFL end-of-season Euro Play-Offs to achieve their goal.

Glentoran ace Niall McGinn takes on Glenavon's Jack Malone at The Oval — © Desmond Loughery/ Pacemaker Pres

“This club needs European football and the players must show a greater appetite if that is going to happen,” said McAree.

“We need leaders and leadership in the dressing room and do more for this club in terms of pushing it forward.

“Ultimately, further down the line, if you are working at a full-time club and the players are not doing it or playing at a consistent level, then they will end up being replaced.

“It’s a collective thing. If everyone, and I’m talking about the management and players, are not doing their job well enough, then they’ll be replaced. That’s just the nature of the game.

“It’s full-time football, it’s a cut-throat business and players who think they are perhaps comfortable with their feet under the table will suddenly find that life isn’t as easy as they had been experiencing. They must do a bit more to keep their job.

“We need players who are going to be pampered but also have the drive to go out onto the pitch to win football matches.”

Glentoran's Terry Devlin in action with Glenavon ace Isaac Baird — © Desmond Loughery

McAree is demanding a response from his team in tonight’s game against David Jeffrey’s Ballymena United at the BetMcLean Oval.

“We’ve got to move on,” he went on. “We were in on Saturday to reset things. There were a few truths thrown out. The players who wanted to take it on board will take it on board, but others will look for excuses and others will look for others to blame instead of themselves.

“European football is the minimum requirement for this football club. We have an owner (Ali Pour) and a board of directors who demand European football.

“We made it difficult for ourselves last year and once again we are making things extremely difficult. If we are to make it happen, we need to show more determination and backbone.

“There were signs of that against Glenavon, particularly in the first half, last week. We got a bit of a response after the restart, we were better, but we were not hungry enough to put the ball in the back of the net.

“They must start showing the courage and determination if they want to succeed. The first half against Glenavon was unacceptable, it was pathetic.

“That’s everybody. I want to emphasise again it’s a collective thing, not just players, but all the staff. Ultimately, the management put faith and trust in the players and if they can go out and deliver the quality of performance they did at Carrick Rangers (Glentoran won 5-0), they should have been able to deliver the same level of performance at home to Glenavon.”