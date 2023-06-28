My Loughgall team can show we belong in the Premiership, says boss Dean Smith

Manager confident his underdogs are ready to bite after release of fixtures for the new campaign

Stephen Fallon of Linfield holds off a challenge from Luke McCullough of Glentoran

Larne lift the Gibson Cup at the end of the 2022-23 campaign

Loughgall boss Dean Smith is looking forward to the challenge of playing in the top division

The Irish Premiership fixtures have been released and the David v Goliath battles for Loughgall and their manager Dean Smith are now written down and clear to see.

These are exciting — and daunting — times for the smallest settlement in Europe to have a team in the top tier of football.

There are just 282 residents in the County Armagh village but it will be alive to the sound of Premiership action next season.

The Championship winners will take on Newry City in their season opener on Saturday, August 5 following their promotion to the top flight.

Coleraine will be the first visitors to Lakeview Park the following Saturday.

The Villagers, who won the Championship with two games to spare, will be tipped by many to have a short stay in the Premiership but Newry City’s story offers hope.

“I’ve had a look at the fixtures and the first one is always the biggest one,” said Smith, who has been at the helm since 2016.

“You have to play everyone anyway but it is very important we are prepared for the first one.

“I knew what the challenges ahead were but when you see it on paper it becomes more real.

“We are looking forward to the challenge and will embrace it, we will give it our best shot.

“Newry proved last year what a good team they are.

“They were among the favourites to go down but they proved people wrong.

“It’s a blueprint we can replicate, it’s a big game for both clubs.

“It’s one of the games you want to get points from.

“After that first one, we have the home game against Coleraine and it will be a big day for the club with it being our first home game back in the Premiership.

“Coleraine are a top side who will be tough opponents but there are no easy fixtures in the League.

“It’s an old cliché but you have to take it one game at a time.”

Loughgall won promotion to the Irish Premiership in 2010 but declined to join the top flight as they felt they needed to continue to upgrade their facilities before making the jump.

The festive fixtures also capture the imagination and Loughgall have been given home comforts.

“The Boxing Day one is massive too and thankfully, we are at home to Dungannon,” said Smith.

“Boxing Day is always a big day in the Irish League and there will be a good atmosphere and big crowd.

“It’s been a tough few days back in pre-season.

“There is a good spirit about the squad and the players have got a buzz and lift after seeing the fixtures.

“The coaching staff needs to prepare the players as best as we can for the League opener.

“It’s exciting for me and daunting. Every manager and player wants to be in this League and I am excited to go up against the best managers in the country.

“Clubs have different resources but I believe in myself and the club. We want to carry the form we showed last season into this one.”

Premiership champions Larne will begin the defence of their title against Dungannon Swifts while Linfield host Jim Magilton’s Cliftonville on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Coleraine take on Ballymena United in an intriguing derby with new Glentoran boss Warren Feeney facing a trip to Glenavon and Crusaders will host Carrick Rangers.

It’s a difficult start for new Sky Blues boss Jim Ervin as his side are away to their derby rivals.

As for the title winners, Smith can see two early favourites.

“It’s hard to look past the two Ls — Linfield and Larne,” he said.

“Larne have brought in top players from across the water and the Blues have signed Matthew Fitzpatrick, who scored so many goals for a bottom six side in Glenavon last season.”

The second round of fixtures sees Larne visit Glentoran in a stand-out showdown.

Tiernan Lynch’s side made history by clinching their maiden Premiership title success in April, ultimately running out six-point victors over nearest challengers Linfield.

Dungannon Swifts and their returning boss Rodney McAree are at Inver Park on the opening weekend and the first side to get a shot at the champions.

Ryan Harpur, who has returned to Stangmore Park as a player-coach, said: “It’s a tough start but you have to play them all.

“We have Larne, Linfield and Crusaders in our first three.

“Whenever I was at Ballymena we played in Europe and could see how many teams have a hangover from Europe.

“It normally happens that a side struggles after their European campaigns so that may be the case again.”

October 7 is the first scheduled Big Two contest of the season at Windsor Park with the Glens then having home advantage for their second tussle with the Blues in round 19 on December 2.

A full round of fixtures is scheduled for Saturday, December 23 before the traditional Boxing Day derbies three days later.

Linfield will have home advantage for their December 26 game with the Glens with Larne travelling to Carrick Rangers in the east Antrim derby, Ballymena United hosting Coleraine at Warden Street, Cliftonville taking on Crusaders at Solitude and Newry City facing Glenavon as well as Loughgall’s home meeting with Dungannon.

New Year’s Day games will include Larne’s contest against Linfield at Inver Park and Glentoran’s meeting with Cliftonville at The Oval.

The fixtures are subject to change due to broadcast selection and clubs’ participation in European club competitions.

The fixtures announcement comes after much debate around the future scheduling of any Sunday football, with a key vote held at the Irish FA’s AGM earlier this week.

The Northern Ireland Football League had put forward a proposal ahead of the meeting that, if passed, would have meant Sunday games could have been arranged without the agreement of both clubs involved.

However, the vote was definitive — 104 against and only 27 for, meaning just 21% agreed to NIFL’s alteration, so the current regulation will stand.

“I can understand both sides of the argument,” said Loughgall boss Smith.

“If you are playing on a Thursday night in Europe then Sunday games make sense but I also understand people have religious views and don’t want to play on a Sunday.

“The rule is good the way it is at the minute, you can play on a Sunday if both teams agree and it would be unfair to force sides to play on a Sunday.

“From my point of view, I think the rule is good. There is nothing stopping Sunday football.”

SPORTS DIRECT PREMIERSHIP 2023/24 FIXTURES

August 5

Coleraine v Ballymena United

Crusaders v Carrick Rangers

Glenavon v Glentoran

Larne v Dungannon Swifts

Linfield v Cliftonville

Newry City v Loughgall

August 12

Ballymena United v Crusaders

Carrick Rangers v Newry City

Cliftonville v Glenavon

Dungannon Swifts v Linfield

Glentoran v Larne

Loughgall v Coleraine

August 15

Carrick Rangers v Coleraine

Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts

Larne v Ballymena United

Linfield v Glenavon

Loughgall v Glentoran

Newry City v Cliftonville

August 19

Ballymena United v Linfield

Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers

Coleraine v Larne

Dungannon Swifts v Loughgall

Glenavon v Newry City

Glentoran v Crusaders

August 26

Ballymena United v Glentoran

Cliftonville v Larne

Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine

Linfield v Carrick Rangers

Loughgall v Glenavon

Newry City v Crusaders

September 2

Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts

Coleraine v Linfield

Crusaders v Loughgall

Glenavon v Ballymena United

Glentoran v Cliftonville

Larne v Newry City

September 9

Carrick Rangers v Ballymena United

Cliftonville v Coleraine

Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon

Linfield v Crusaders

Loughgall v Larne

Newry City v Glentoran

September 16

Ballymena United v Loughgall

Coleraine v Newry City

Crusaders v Cliftonville

Glenavon v Carrick Rangers

Glentoran v Dungannon Swifts

Larne v Linfield

September 23

Ballymena United v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Glenavon

Glentoran v Coleraine

Larne v Carrick Rangers

Loughgall v Linfield

Newry City v Dungannon Swifts

September 30

Carrick Rangers v Glentoran

Cliftonville v Loughgall

Coleraine v Crusaders

Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United

Glenavon v Larne

Linfield v Newry City

October 7

Ballymena United v Newry City

Cliftonville v Dungannon Swifts

Coleraine v Glenavon

Larne v Crusaders

Linfield v Glentoran

Loughgall v Carrick Rangers

October 13

Carrick Rangers v Linfield

Crusaders v Ballymena United

Dungannon Swifts v Larne

Glenavon v Cliftonville

Glentoran v Loughgall

Newry City v Coleraine

October 20

Ballymena United v Coleraine

Cliftonville v Linfield

Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders

Glentoran v Glenavon

Larne v Carrick Rangers

Loughgall v Newry City

October 28

Ballymena United v Dungannon Swifts

Carrick Rangers v Glenavon

Coleraine v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Glentoran

Linfield v Loughgall

Newry City v Larne

November 4

Crusaders v Coleraine

Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts

Glentoran v Carrick Rangers

Larne v Cliftonville

Loughgall v Ballymena United

Newry City v Linfield

November 11

Ballymena United v Glenavon

Cliftonville v Newry City

Coleraine v Glentoran

Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers

Linfield v Larne

Loughgall v Crusaders

November 18

Carrick Rangers v Cliftonville

Crusaders v Linfield

Dungannon Swifts v Newry City

Glenavon v Loughgall

Glentoran v Ballymena United

Larne v Coleraine

November 25

Cliftonville v Crusaders

Coleraine v Carrick Rangers

Larne v Glentoran

Linfield v Ballymena United

Loughgall v Dungannon Swifts

Newry City v Glenavon

December 2

Ballymena United v Larne

Carrick Rangers v Loughgall

Crusaders v Newry City

Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville

Glenavon v Coleraine

Glentoran v Linfield

December 9

Carrick Rangers v Crusaders

Cliftonville v Glentoran

Coleraine v Loughgall

Larne v Glenavon

Linfield v Dungannon Swifts

Newry City v Ballymena United

December 16

Ballymena United v Carrick Rangers

Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts

Crusaders v Larne

Glenavon v Linfield

Glentoran v Newry City

Loughgall v Cliftonville

December 23

Cliftonville v Ballymena United

Dungannon Swifts v Glentoran

Glenavon v Crusaders

Larne v Loughgall

Linfield v Coleraine

Newry City v Carrick Rangers

December 26

Ballymena United v Coleraine

Carrick Rangers v Larne

Cliftonville v Crusaders

Linfield v Glentoran

Loughgall v Dungannon Swifts

Newry City v Glenavon

January 1

Coleraine v Loughgall

Crusaders v Carrick Rangers

Dungannon Swifts v Newry City

Glenavon v Ballymena United

Glentoran v Cliftonville

Larne v Linfield

January 13

Ballymena United v Dungannon Swifts

Carrick Rangers v Glenavon

Crusaders v Larne

Glentoran v Coleraine

Loughgall v Linfield

Newry City v Cliftonville

January 20

Cliftonville v Ballymena United

Coleraine v Carrick Rangers

Dungannon Swifts v Larne

Glenavon v Glentoran

Linfield v Crusaders

Loughgall v Newry City

January 27

Ballymena United v Loughgall

Carrick Rangers v Cliftonville

Coleraine v Glenavon

Crusaders v Glentoran

Larne v Newry City

Linfield v Dungannon Swifts

February 10

Cliftonville v Coleraine

Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders

Glenavon v Linfield

Glentoran v Carrick Rangers

Larne v Loughgall

Newry City v Ballymena United

February 17

Ballymena United v Larne

Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts

Cliftonville v Glenavon

Coleraine v Linfield

Glentoran v Newry City

Loughgall v Crusaders

February 24

Crusaders v Glenavon

Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville

Larne v Glentoran

Linfield v Ballymena United

Loughgall v Carrick Rangers

Newry City v Coleraine

March 9

Ballymena United v Crusaders

Carrick Rangers v Newry City

Cliftonville v Linfield

Coleraine v Larne

Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts

Glentoran v Loughgall

March 16

Ballymena United v

Carrick Rangers

Crusaders v Coleraine

Dungannon Swifts v Glentoran

Larne v Glenavon

Linfield v Newry City

Loughgall v Cliftonville

March 23

Carrick Rangers v Linfield

Cliftonville v Larne

Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts

Glenavon v Loughgall

Glentoran v Ballymena United

Newry City v Crusaders

Post-split dates are scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, Saturday, April 6, Saturday, April 13, Saturday, April 20 and Saturday, April 27.

All kick-offs on a Saturday are 3pm, with Tuesday and Friday matches scheduled to start at 7:45pm.