My Loughgall team can show we belong in the Premiership, says boss Dean Smith
Manager confident his underdogs are ready to bite after release of fixtures for the new campaign
The Irish Premiership fixtures have been released and the David v Goliath battles for Loughgall and their manager Dean Smith are now written down and clear to see.
These are exciting — and daunting — times for the smallest settlement in Europe to have a team in the top tier of football.
There are just 282 residents in the County Armagh village but it will be alive to the sound of Premiership action next season.
The Championship winners will take on Newry City in their season opener on Saturday, August 5 following their promotion to the top flight.
Coleraine will be the first visitors to Lakeview Park the following Saturday.
The Villagers, who won the Championship with two games to spare, will be tipped by many to have a short stay in the Premiership but Newry City’s story offers hope.
“I’ve had a look at the fixtures and the first one is always the biggest one,” said Smith, who has been at the helm since 2016.
“You have to play everyone anyway but it is very important we are prepared for the first one.
“I knew what the challenges ahead were but when you see it on paper it becomes more real.
“We are looking forward to the challenge and will embrace it, we will give it our best shot.
“Newry proved last year what a good team they are.
“They were among the favourites to go down but they proved people wrong.
“It’s a blueprint we can replicate, it’s a big game for both clubs.
“It’s one of the games you want to get points from.
“After that first one, we have the home game against Coleraine and it will be a big day for the club with it being our first home game back in the Premiership.
“Coleraine are a top side who will be tough opponents but there are no easy fixtures in the League.
“It’s an old cliché but you have to take it one game at a time.”
Loughgall won promotion to the Irish Premiership in 2010 but declined to join the top flight as they felt they needed to continue to upgrade their facilities before making the jump.
The festive fixtures also capture the imagination and Loughgall have been given home comforts.
“The Boxing Day one is massive too and thankfully, we are at home to Dungannon,” said Smith.
“Boxing Day is always a big day in the Irish League and there will be a good atmosphere and big crowd.
“It’s been a tough few days back in pre-season.
“There is a good spirit about the squad and the players have got a buzz and lift after seeing the fixtures.
“The coaching staff needs to prepare the players as best as we can for the League opener.
“It’s exciting for me and daunting. Every manager and player wants to be in this League and I am excited to go up against the best managers in the country.
“Clubs have different resources but I believe in myself and the club. We want to carry the form we showed last season into this one.”
Premiership champions Larne will begin the defence of their title against Dungannon Swifts while Linfield host Jim Magilton’s Cliftonville on the opening weekend of the campaign.
Coleraine take on Ballymena United in an intriguing derby with new Glentoran boss Warren Feeney facing a trip to Glenavon and Crusaders will host Carrick Rangers.
It’s a difficult start for new Sky Blues boss Jim Ervin as his side are away to their derby rivals.
As for the title winners, Smith can see two early favourites.
“It’s hard to look past the two Ls — Linfield and Larne,” he said.
“Larne have brought in top players from across the water and the Blues have signed Matthew Fitzpatrick, who scored so many goals for a bottom six side in Glenavon last season.”
The second round of fixtures sees Larne visit Glentoran in a stand-out showdown.
Tiernan Lynch’s side made history by clinching their maiden Premiership title success in April, ultimately running out six-point victors over nearest challengers Linfield.
Dungannon Swifts and their returning boss Rodney McAree are at Inver Park on the opening weekend and the first side to get a shot at the champions.
Ryan Harpur, who has returned to Stangmore Park as a player-coach, said: “It’s a tough start but you have to play them all.
“We have Larne, Linfield and Crusaders in our first three.
“Whenever I was at Ballymena we played in Europe and could see how many teams have a hangover from Europe.
“It normally happens that a side struggles after their European campaigns so that may be the case again.”
October 7 is the first scheduled Big Two contest of the season at Windsor Park with the Glens then having home advantage for their second tussle with the Blues in round 19 on December 2.
A full round of fixtures is scheduled for Saturday, December 23 before the traditional Boxing Day derbies three days later.
Linfield will have home advantage for their December 26 game with the Glens with Larne travelling to Carrick Rangers in the east Antrim derby, Ballymena United hosting Coleraine at Warden Street, Cliftonville taking on Crusaders at Solitude and Newry City facing Glenavon as well as Loughgall’s home meeting with Dungannon.
New Year’s Day games will include Larne’s contest against Linfield at Inver Park and Glentoran’s meeting with Cliftonville at The Oval.
The fixtures are subject to change due to broadcast selection and clubs’ participation in European club competitions.
The fixtures announcement comes after much debate around the future scheduling of any Sunday football, with a key vote held at the Irish FA’s AGM earlier this week.
The Northern Ireland Football League had put forward a proposal ahead of the meeting that, if passed, would have meant Sunday games could have been arranged without the agreement of both clubs involved.
However, the vote was definitive — 104 against and only 27 for, meaning just 21% agreed to NIFL’s alteration, so the current regulation will stand.
“I can understand both sides of the argument,” said Loughgall boss Smith.
“If you are playing on a Thursday night in Europe then Sunday games make sense but I also understand people have religious views and don’t want to play on a Sunday.
“The rule is good the way it is at the minute, you can play on a Sunday if both teams agree and it would be unfair to force sides to play on a Sunday.
“From my point of view, I think the rule is good. There is nothing stopping Sunday football.”
SPORTS DIRECT PREMIERSHIP 2023/24 FIXTURES
August 5
Coleraine v Ballymena United
Crusaders v Carrick Rangers
Glenavon v Glentoran
Larne v Dungannon Swifts
Linfield v Cliftonville
Newry City v Loughgall
August 12
Ballymena United v Crusaders
Carrick Rangers v Newry City
Cliftonville v Glenavon
Dungannon Swifts v Linfield
Glentoran v Larne
Loughgall v Coleraine
August 15
Carrick Rangers v Coleraine
Crusaders v Dungannon Swifts
Larne v Ballymena United
Linfield v Glenavon
Loughgall v Glentoran
Newry City v Cliftonville
August 19
Ballymena United v Linfield
Cliftonville v Carrick Rangers
Coleraine v Larne
Dungannon Swifts v Loughgall
Glenavon v Newry City
Glentoran v Crusaders
August 26
Ballymena United v Glentoran
Cliftonville v Larne
Dungannon Swifts v Coleraine
Linfield v Carrick Rangers
Loughgall v Glenavon
Newry City v Crusaders
September 2
Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts
Coleraine v Linfield
Crusaders v Loughgall
Glenavon v Ballymena United
Glentoran v Cliftonville
Larne v Newry City
September 9
Carrick Rangers v Ballymena United
Cliftonville v Coleraine
Dungannon Swifts v Glenavon
Linfield v Crusaders
Loughgall v Larne
Newry City v Glentoran
September 16
Ballymena United v Loughgall
Coleraine v Newry City
Crusaders v Cliftonville
Glenavon v Carrick Rangers
Glentoran v Dungannon Swifts
Larne v Linfield
September 23
Ballymena United v Cliftonville
Crusaders v Glenavon
Glentoran v Coleraine
Larne v Carrick Rangers
Loughgall v Linfield
Newry City v Dungannon Swifts
September 30
Carrick Rangers v Glentoran
Cliftonville v Loughgall
Coleraine v Crusaders
Dungannon Swifts v Ballymena United
Glenavon v Larne
Linfield v Newry City
October 7
Ballymena United v Newry City
Cliftonville v Dungannon Swifts
Coleraine v Glenavon
Larne v Crusaders
Linfield v Glentoran
Loughgall v Carrick Rangers
October 13
Carrick Rangers v Linfield
Crusaders v Ballymena United
Dungannon Swifts v Larne
Glenavon v Cliftonville
Glentoran v Loughgall
Newry City v Coleraine
October 20
Ballymena United v Coleraine
Cliftonville v Linfield
Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders
Glentoran v Glenavon
Larne v Carrick Rangers
Loughgall v Newry City
October 28
Ballymena United v Dungannon Swifts
Carrick Rangers v Glenavon
Coleraine v Cliftonville
Crusaders v Glentoran
Linfield v Loughgall
Newry City v Larne
November 4
Crusaders v Coleraine
Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts
Glentoran v Carrick Rangers
Larne v Cliftonville
Loughgall v Ballymena United
Newry City v Linfield
November 11
Ballymena United v Glenavon
Cliftonville v Newry City
Coleraine v Glentoran
Dungannon Swifts v Carrick Rangers
Linfield v Larne
Loughgall v Crusaders
November 18
Carrick Rangers v Cliftonville
Crusaders v Linfield
Dungannon Swifts v Newry City
Glenavon v Loughgall
Glentoran v Ballymena United
Larne v Coleraine
November 25
Cliftonville v Crusaders
Coleraine v Carrick Rangers
Larne v Glentoran
Linfield v Ballymena United
Loughgall v Dungannon Swifts
Newry City v Glenavon
December 2
Ballymena United v Larne
Carrick Rangers v Loughgall
Crusaders v Newry City
Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville
Glenavon v Coleraine
Glentoran v Linfield
December 9
Carrick Rangers v Crusaders
Cliftonville v Glentoran
Coleraine v Loughgall
Larne v Glenavon
Linfield v Dungannon Swifts
Newry City v Ballymena United
December 16
Ballymena United v Carrick Rangers
Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts
Crusaders v Larne
Glenavon v Linfield
Glentoran v Newry City
Loughgall v Cliftonville
December 23
Cliftonville v Ballymena United
Dungannon Swifts v Glentoran
Glenavon v Crusaders
Larne v Loughgall
Linfield v Coleraine
Newry City v Carrick Rangers
December 26
Ballymena United v Coleraine
Carrick Rangers v Larne
Cliftonville v Crusaders
Linfield v Glentoran
Loughgall v Dungannon Swifts
Newry City v Glenavon
January 1
Coleraine v Loughgall
Crusaders v Carrick Rangers
Dungannon Swifts v Newry City
Glenavon v Ballymena United
Glentoran v Cliftonville
Larne v Linfield
January 13
Ballymena United v Dungannon Swifts
Carrick Rangers v Glenavon
Crusaders v Larne
Glentoran v Coleraine
Loughgall v Linfield
Newry City v Cliftonville
January 20
Cliftonville v Ballymena United
Coleraine v Carrick Rangers
Dungannon Swifts v Larne
Glenavon v Glentoran
Linfield v Crusaders
Loughgall v Newry City
January 27
Ballymena United v Loughgall
Carrick Rangers v Cliftonville
Coleraine v Glenavon
Crusaders v Glentoran
Larne v Newry City
Linfield v Dungannon Swifts
February 10
Cliftonville v Coleraine
Dungannon Swifts v Crusaders
Glenavon v Linfield
Glentoran v Carrick Rangers
Larne v Loughgall
Newry City v Ballymena United
February 17
Ballymena United v Larne
Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts
Cliftonville v Glenavon
Coleraine v Linfield
Glentoran v Newry City
Loughgall v Crusaders
February 24
Crusaders v Glenavon
Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville
Larne v Glentoran
Linfield v Ballymena United
Loughgall v Carrick Rangers
Newry City v Coleraine
March 9
Ballymena United v Crusaders
Carrick Rangers v Newry City
Cliftonville v Linfield
Coleraine v Larne
Glenavon v Dungannon Swifts
Glentoran v Loughgall
March 16
Ballymena United v
Carrick Rangers
Crusaders v Coleraine
Dungannon Swifts v Glentoran
Larne v Glenavon
Linfield v Newry City
Loughgall v Cliftonville
March 23
Carrick Rangers v Linfield
Cliftonville v Larne
Coleraine v Dungannon Swifts
Glenavon v Loughgall
Glentoran v Ballymena United
Newry City v Crusaders
Post-split dates are scheduled for Tuesday, April 2, Saturday, April 6, Saturday, April 13, Saturday, April 20 and Saturday, April 27.
All kick-offs on a Saturday are 3pm, with Tuesday and Friday matches scheduled to start at 7:45pm.