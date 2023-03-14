Myself and Linfield delivered in Cup Final under pressure, says Chris Shields

Linfield captain Jamie Mulgrew gets the celebrations under way by lifting the BetMcLean Cup

Chris Shields fires home the penalty which put Linfield 2-0 up against Coleraine in the BetMcLean Cup Final

Crafty Chris Shields has revealed he won a battle of the minds during Linfield’s BetMcLean Cup Final win against Coleraine at a bouncing Windsor Park on Sunday.

David Healy’s boys paraded the trophy for the 11th time in the club’s history with a comfortable 2-0 win courtesy of goals from Joel Cooper and Shields, from the penalty spot.

The former Dundalk man had to hold his nerve, especially as Bannsiders goalkeeper Gareth Deane was doing his level best to distract the midfielder before he despatched his effort which killed off the north west team’s challenge.

“Deansie was giving me a bit of stick. I scored a penalty against him two weeks ago and he was pointing at the same side, playing mind games,” laughed Shields. “I just nodded to him. It’s all part of the pantomime, I don’t really mind that.

“But I was glad I outsmarted him in the end. It was all in good taste, I had a word with him after the game — goalkeepers are going to do all they can to put you off.

“We have a lot of experienced lads dotted around the team like Jamie (Mulgrew), Jimmy (Callacher), Clarkie (Matty Clarke) and Kirk Millar; those boys have all been about the club for a long time and they know what’s required in that type of situation. Our game management was good when we established the 2-0 lead.”

They may still have a lot to do if they are to reel in Larne at the top of the Danske Bank Premiership table, but Shields insisted it was crucial the Blues lifted the trophy because of the expectation levels that hover over the club.

“I’m now the proud holder of League Cup winners’ medals both north and south of the border,” said Shields. “I treat all of them the same, any trophy I’ve ever won.

“You want to be as decorated as you can possibly be come the end of your career. You never know when your last Cup Final comes along. I enjoyed the occasion, and the result was the icing on the cake.

“Probably there was a bit of pressure on us in terms of how our season has panned out. It could easily become a season of ‘we nearly won this or won that’.

“We had the disappointment of being knocked out of Europe right at the death (on penalties), then we were beaten in the Antrim Shield and the Irish Cup (both by Larne) in penalty shoot-outs.

“It’s well documented our League campaign hasn’t gone the way we wanted, then we lost in the Scottish Cup also on penalties to Kielty Hearts. The last thing we wanted was for the Final to be decided on penalties — we’ve had enough penalty shoot-outs for a lifetime.

“Thankfully, we came to the fore when it mattered, we showed our intent. Looking from the outside in, others wanted Linfield to fall on their backside at the final hurdle. We had to make sure it didn’t happen.

“Once we went 1-0 up, I thought we still could have seen out the game; when we got the second it kind of killed it. I thought we were quite comfortable.”

Shields believes the Cup win can be the platform for a big finish to the season.

“There are huge demands on the club, on David (Healy) and the team by the fans and by the people internally connected with the club,” he added. “When I was at Dundalk, we created our success out of nothing so it was all on ourselves.

“I knew coming to Linfield the demands would be there. I’ve experienced that first hand, even in my first season here. There was a week when we were put out of the League Cup and then we lost to Crusaders a few days later. People were calling for David’s head, which was really unbeknown to me.

“I always followed the League closely for a long time and I knew David was a top manager. I also watched this core group of players hunt down a 12-point gap on Crusaders back in 2017. So, we have to use this Cup win to spur us on in the final seven games.

“It’s not over until it’s over. We’ve been the nearly team all year, so it was nice to get our hands on a bit of silverware.”