Mysterious absence of minute’s silence in memory of Pele before Premiership fixtures will be raised to the Irish FA, insists NIFL chief Gerard Lawlor

Danske Bank Premiership

There was a conspicuous absence of pre-match tributes to Pele during yesterday's Irish League action

Mystery surrounds the absence of a minute’s silence to mark the death of Pele before yesterday’s Danske Bank Premiership fixtures, despite a FIFA directive.

A missive issued to all member Associations on December 30 read: ‘FIFA calls upon all competition organisers to hold a minute of silence ahead of every football match this upcoming weekend and the week thereafter’.

With no Irish Premiership matches on Friday, Saturday or Sunday, the first opportunity to hold a minute’s silence to honour the great Brazilian was ahead of yesterday’s games.

However, the message did not get through and the Chairman of the Northern Ireland Football League, Gerard Lawlor, insisted he was in the dark.

“I was totally unaware of the FIFA directive,” said Lawlor. “We haven’t received any notification from the Irish FA.

“I was shown it after the game I was at and I want to apologise; there was no offence meant by the league and we’ll take it up with the Irish FA and ask the question.”

The Irish FA was contacted last night without response.