'Never a penalty': Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter bemoans decision in League Cup final defeat

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter reckons the turning point in Saturday evening's League Cup final came with a peep of the referee's whistle.

There were 36 minutes on the clock when Ian McNabb pointed to the spot as Jamie Glackin went down under a challenge by Rodney Brown.

It proved a contentious decision, with even penalty scorer Stephen Lowry admitting he would have felt hard-done-by had the decision gone against his team.

Unsurprisingly, Baxter was far from amused as Lowry's penalty cancelled out Jamie McGonigle's opener and set the stage for James McLaughlin to net Coleraine's winner.

"The controversy of the penalty kick will be the turning point of this football match," he said.

"When you get an irate Billy Joe Burns coming in at half-time, and others around him, that tells you in footballing terms that it was never a penalty kick in a million years.

"That changes the game and gives them a lifeline.

"But that's what cup finals turn on; the decisions of referees you can do nothing about.

"In a hair's breath they get a goal and Jamie blast one over. They win the cup and that's life."

It wasn't the only decision that frustrated the Crusaders boss, who was also unsure over Coleraine's winner.

As Josh Carson's dangerous corner swung into a crowded penalty area, Crues' keeper Sean O'Neill could only punch the ball into the air, McLaughlin first to react as it dropped.

"I'll have to see it back," Baxter said. "Sean said it was a push and he was impeded.

"You can only manage a team to do the very best. But a lot of these things are out of your control. Other people can be the judge of it.

"There are people in the stands, you guys (journalists). I don't want to come in here and be critical of referees. They have a tough job to manage football matches.

"There is a big cry in England around VAR. We are not lucky enough to have it here. These things hinge on those calls.

"We don't think it is a penalty kick. And it changes the game."