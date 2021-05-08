'Never say never' - Loughgall daring to dream of shock Irish Cup win over Linfield as Andy Waterworth warns of 'tough draw'

Loughgall manager Dean Smith is daring to dream that Saturday afternoon's Irish Cup upset could pave the way for an even bigger one on Tuesday evening.

The Championship side earned the right to host Linfield at Lakeview Park in the midweek quarter-final by deservedly beating Premiership Warrenpoint Town 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Nedas Maciulaitis.

The County Armagh side reached the semi-final in 2018, beating two Premiership sides on route in Ards and Glenavon. Should they repeat the double this year, by ousting the league leaders, it will be a monumental shock.

"It's going to be tough," admitted Smith. "Linfield are champions elect and they're there for a reason; because they're the best team in the country. We will come up with some sort of plan to give them a game of it. Never say never."

Should they repeat their performance level of Saturday afternoon then anything is possible. Far from a smash and grab, both former Portadown and Coleraine forward Maciulaitis and ex-Larne striker Pablo Andrade could have added to the scoreline while Point were largely restricted despite dominating possession.

"I'm delighted for the club and for the players. It (the quarter-final) is going to be a great experience for them," added Smith.

"I thought we were the better team today and probably should have nicked another one to make it that bit more comfortable. When you don't get the second, you're always on edge but all the credit goes to the players. Their fitness levels and quality levels were brilliant."

Maciulaitis has scored 12 goals in friendly matches since joining the club during lockdown and lived up to that promise early on when he found himself through on goal.

"He's been fantastic," said Smith. "He showed great composure to take the goal but I'm going to be hard on him, he should have had a second and maybe a third. Before today, I'd have taken 1-0, no doubt."

At the other end, ex Warrenpoint Town goalkeeper Beraat Turker and a back four of Conor Kerr, Jordan Lyttle, Ben Murdock and John Scott were outstanding in frustrating their visitors.

It was even more impressive given that Murdock celebrated the birth of his son Bertie during the week.

"The back four and the goalkeeper, when we did come under that spell of pressure, were brilliant," said the boss.

"Today, Ben has been probably the most tired person I've seen. He's had about six hours sleep since Wednesday, he was knackered but he put in a performance that was absolutely outstanding. Now he's going to play Linfield on Tuesday night. He's had a good week.

"We knew we'd be able to catch them on the break and we did that several times."

The performance was particularly impressive given that, before last weekend's first round win over Banbridge Town, the Villagers hadn't played a competitive fixture in almost 14 months since the coronavirus pandemic erupted.

"We're very lucky that we have a great group of players that bought into a fitness programme we put into place after Christmas," explained Smith. "They were out doing their runs every Tuesday and Thursday and logging them in the group chat. We did have a bit of an inkling that the Irish Cup would come back so we wanted to make sure we were coming in in the best shape possible.

"The players are phenomenal. I can't speak highly enough of them. Today, some of their stats are through the roof. Everything is down to them."

Arriving at Lakeview on Tuesday fresh off the back of a two-goal haul will be Linfield striker Andy Waterworth, who was a key part of his side's 5-2 victory over Dungannon Swifts, Navid Nasseri and a midfield duo that impressed the centre forward also on target.

"I thought Stevie Fallon and Cammy Palmer were outstanding in midfield," he said.

"We know Dungannon are organised and that they like to play. We did our due diligence and I thought it worked well. We got our press right from goal kicks and during normal possession as well. I was actually proud of our performance because it was tough work.

"I've made a career of a desire to score goals in the six yard box and they were two typical Andrew Waterworth goals. I'd like to see my stats today because I played a little bit deeper today and it was more hard work."

As regards the trip to Loughgall, Waterworth isn't counting any semi-final chickens, especially given the memories of last season's loss at Queen's University still loom large.

"It's a tough draw, to be honest," he said. "We found ourselves on the wrong side of a result last year against a team a league lower. We'll approach it with caution. We have to win and we're looking forward to it because we let ourselves down in the Irish Cup last season. We're looking to put that right.

"We were able to shuffle the pack today and rest a few boys so there can be no excuses from the Linfield camp."

Elsewhere on Saturday, Crusaders beat Knockbreda 5-0 with Adam Lecky, Daniel Larmour, Ben Kennedy, Jordan Owens and Rodney Brown all on target. Their reward is a trip to Glentoran, who edged out Cliftonville 1-0 in the evening kick-off at the Oval thanks to Ruaidhri Donnelly's second half goal.

"When you get to the last eight, you have to take what you can get," said Stephen Baxter. "It's always a big challenge, playing (Glentoran or Cliftonville). We're pleased with our performance today and if we can bring that into the next round, we're happy to take on whoever.

"We're concentrating on what's in front of us; the Irish Cup and the European play-offs. You have to use your squad wisely."

Larne were the day's top scorers, thrashing Premier Intermediate League side Dollingstown 8-1 at Inver Park. Marty Donnelly and Dylan Mottley-Henry both bagged braces and there was a Matthew Lusty own goal while Ronan Hale scored a hat-trick.

"Ronan missed the last couple of games through injury but he came off the bench today and you could really see the quality in his movement and finishing," said coach Tim McCann. "He had four chances and finished three of them. He just loves scoring goals and it's good to see strikers scoring because that only gives them confidence.

"We're chasing a European place, which would be massive for this club. From where we've come from, it would be a huge boost for the town."

In the day's other matches, Carrick Rangers edged Bangor on penalties after a 2-2 draw, Dergview beat St James' Swifts 2-0 and Ballymena United smashed PSNI 5-0 at the Showgrounds.