New all-island competition for women’s football this summer

Clubs from both sides of the border will meet in a new all-island competition for the women’s game this summer during the mid-season break ahead of the World Cup finals.

Eleven female clubs from the League of Ireland and five from the Northern Ireland Football League will compete from June 18 to July 16, four groups of four teams with the four group winners advancing to the semi-finals, and the final on July 16.

There is a gap in the schedule in the LOI this summer due to the Republic’s participation in the World Cup finals so this new tournament will fill that void as it’s been arranged to fit in with the start of the new season in the North.

Athlone Town, Bohemians, Cork City, DLR Waves, Galway United, Peamount United, Shamrock Rovers, Shelbourne, Sligo Rovers, Treaty United, and Wexford Youths compete from south of the border, with Cliftonville, Crusaders, Derry City, Glentoran and Linfield also taking part.

“We are looking forward to working with the Northern Ireland Football League to create what should be an exciting new competition that will act as an additional test for our SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division clubs," FAI League of Ireland director Mark Scanlon said.

“Finding the right time to host these games was always going to be the main obstacle to overcome but we have identified a block in June, when preparations for the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be ongoing and thankfully our colleagues in the NIFL have been able to work the dates into their schedule also. We believe this competition will be a brilliant start to what promises to be a historic summer for Women’s football in Ireland.

“Along with introducing the President’s Cup this year, this all-island competition is ensuring that our clubs are competing in more top quality games and that will help to strengthen our league as a whole.”