New arrivals can inspire Ballyclare Comrades, says Stephen Small

Stephen Small is hoping to guide Ballyclare Comrades into the Irish Cup Quarter-Finals

With Championship clubs Institute and Ballyclare Comrades set to clash at the Brandywell today, we know there will be at least one non-Premiership team in the Quarter-Finals of this year’s Irish Cup.

With both sides struggling for form post-Christmas, this Cup showdown is an ideal opportunity for one of the two second-tier clubs to reinvigorate their campaign.

Although Ballyclare have taken just one point from their last five games, Institute have not won a League match since November.

Comrades boss Stephen Small said: “It’s a chance for us to build on our performances. Although we have not picked up many points recently, we have played well at times.

“We were excellent in Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat to Loughgall. If we can recreate our magnificent performance against Loughgall at the Brandywell then we will have a fantastic chance of making the last-eight.

“But that’s a big if. I’m expecting a tough task but Institute are a good team with a good record at the Brandywell.

“We’ve brought in some new faces during January and I’m hopeful they will help us. We signed a good goalkeeper in Gerard Walker from Newington, who was excellent against Loughgall.

“I think it is important to have competition for places, including for the No.1 shirt.

“In January we did well to retain the players we have and add a few faces like Callum Ferris and Howard Beverland.

“Howard will bring a bit of experience to our defence, which we will certainly need in the weeks ahead.”

There was some good news for the Comrades yesterday evening. Callum Ferris’ straight red card picked up during Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat to Loughgall has been rescinded, which means that the former Portadown striker is free to play in today’s Cup battle with Stute.

In a statement, Ballyclare said: “We can inform supporters that our club challenged the red card issued to Callum Ferris in Tuesday night’s clash against Loughgall.

“We are pleased to confirm that the IFA Disciplinary Committee judged that an obvious error had occurred, and upheld our challenge.”