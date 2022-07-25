New Ballymena United captain Josh Kelly getting first-hand experience of dementia by caring for his grandmother

Josh Kelly says it's an honour to have been handed the Ballymena United captaincy

Josh Kelly is bursting with pride after being handed the Ballymena United captain’s armband by manager David Jeffrey.

The 23-year-old from Comber can’t wait to lead his men into battle when the season resumes next month and the mission will be to exorcise the demons of that Irish Cup Final horror against Crusaders.

Kelly will be cheered on by his supportive family, including his grandmother Gloria, who watched the Sky Blues’ friendly against Comber Rec earlier this month.

Away from football, Kelly and his family are facing their own challenges as they help to care for Gloria, who has been diagnosed with vascular dementia.

It’s defined as problems with reasoning, planning, judgment, memory and other thought processes caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow.

The brutal reality is it can mean the slow and heart-breaking loss of someone you love.

Midfielder Kelly is very close to his gran and will remain by her side during this difficult and emotional journey.

“My granny Gloria has vascular dementia and we have to look after her, especially my mum (Michelle) and myself as we are all close,” he says. “She was only diagnosed a few years ago, so we have had to learn how to treat people with dementia.

“We are always worrying about her but thankfully we are getting to grips with it.

“Gloria is 70 and it’s strange because sometimes she can get infections and be worse, not knowing if it’s day or night.

“She got a chest infection the other week and was bad, but when it cleared some sort of normality returned. The dementia doctor advises us how to deal with situations and scenarios.

“She can remember who we are but sometimes she will get hallucinations.

“We played Comber Rec the other week and she came along to watch and asked me about it, which is nice.

“When she was first diagnosed, you fear the worst and, while you can make lifestyle changes, there’s no cure for it. You try to offset it as much as you can but the condition goes at its own pace.

“I read something a few weeks ago that said you lose someone twice when they have dementia — when they are first diagnosed and then when you see them decline.

“You can’t help but think about that but thankfully her health is okay at the moment.”

There’s a spotlight on dementia in sport, particularly with the amount of heading the ball in football and high contact within rugby, as some research suggests traumatic brain injuries may increase the risk of dementia.

Ballymena United captain Josh Kelly with his granny Gloria

Kelly adds: “Bobby Charlton was diagnosed with dementia, and perhaps the older players were heading harder balls, but it’s a big issue, particularly in junior football.

“There’s obviously science that backs up the rules and procedures and if anything prevents dementia, it will have my support.”

Kelly started playing football when he was around seven-years-old and a primary school pal encouraged him to join Ridgeway Rovers.

He went to Crusaders in his teenage years before Niall Currie brought him to Ards. He also played under Colin Nixon, though the north Down men suffered relegation after losing to Carrick Rangers in the Play-Off Final.

In June 2019 he joined Ballymena, but Cup Final losses and an injury setback have made it a challenging time.

“The worst moment was breaking my fifth metatarsal last year,” he recalls. “It was the second game of the season against Glentoran and I was put in a boot for four weeks.

“At the Ulster Hospital, they said such a fracture can take a long time to heal and I ended up in a cast for four weeks.

“There was no real healing, Covid-19 was prevalent and the hospitals weren’t worried that I was a footballer. I have an income reliant on it and I underwent surgery followed by rehabilitation.

“I was out for five or six weeks and that was hard, not knowing when I could recover.

“We looked to go private but the wait was just as long. I’m 23 and have played football since I was seven without a bad injury, so it was very frustrating.

“I couldn’t drive and struggled to get up and down the stairs. All the simple things you do take for granted.

“It’s a physical game and I think about Scot Whiteside who did his ACL two years ago and he’s only back playing towards the end of last season. You could be out for 20 months. Injured players need support to get through it.”

And when David Jeffrey hands you the captain’s armband, it tells you a lot about someone’s maturity and qualities.

“I’m very proud, it’s a big privilege and big honour to be made skipper after Leroy (Millar) went to Larne,” adds Kelly.

“I wouldn’t say I’m a talker, I’m not as outgoing as the likes of Sean O’Neil, but I believe in leading by example.

“You do your talking on the pitch and behave in the right way off it too.

“My family are proud as well, which is nice. They have been very supportive and my granda John would go to every game, home and away since the Ridgeway days.”

Josh Kelly with his good friend Matt Tumilson who was Comber Rec captain in the recent friendly

Kelly was on a university placement at Ashfield when United assistant boss Bryan McLoughlin was down with a Boys’ Model team and the wheels were put in motion for him to agree an amateur contract at first.

“It’s been really good,” he says. “Whenever someone like David Jeffrey shows an interest in signing you, it’s a big deal. It’s been great working with David, Bryan and coach Nathan McConnell.

“We’ve done reasonably well in making Cup Finals but want to improve in the League.”

Players have been able to recharge and refocus over the summer but it has been more difficult for the Braidmen — 2022 was the year Crusaders clutched Irish Cup glory from the jaws of defeat and went on to play in Europe.

All United players can do is use those bitter memories as fuel to return to the big stage and write a very different ending.

“I’ve blanked that memory out,” says Kelly. “I’ve played in two Irish Cup Finals and lost them but you just wonder how you lost the Crues one.

“We were seconds away from winning it only to lose it in the final few seconds.

“David would still bring it up now as a reference point to keep us hungry to go the next step but it’s still very raw for the players. I don’t know how you get over something like that.

“I travel up with Steven McCullough and we agreed you would rather lose three or four-nil than get beat the way we did.

“At least you are well beaten then but we lost in the worst possible way.

“But getting to Finals gives us encouragement and we won big games along the way, we just need to take the next step to win one.

“Playing Malmö in Europe after beating a team from the Faroe Islands was great and it was a good experience for me at 21.”

Kelly accepts the challenge facing the league’s part-time clubs isn’t getting any easier but he understands the drive to make the Premiership more full-time and professional.

“I think the League is definitely going in the right direction,” he adds.

“David has said multiple times that you can either give up as a part-time club or roll your sleeves up and embrace the challenge.

“The part-time clubs are that way through no fault of their own, they may not have the finances to go full-time.

“I know we have been looking at doing three nights a week and clubs will do extra work.

“For me, it’s the way you want the League to go. At some stage the aim has to be a full-time professional League in Northern Ireland.

“I don’t see why anyone would begrudge that because ultimately you will have a better spectacle and product on your doorstep.

“There is a financial barrier to it and it’s not something that can happen quickly. You try to take small steps towards it and hopefully the revenue coming into the League can feed down the system so in the next five, 10 or 15 years we can have a full-time League.”

The immediate challenge for United is to prepare for another testing campaign in a League where the playing field isn’t level in financial terms.

“We have been working hard in pre-season and from what I have seen, everything is positive,” he explains. “There’s a few 12-minute runs in there (laughs).

“We will just have to see how we perform but the squad is looking good.

“David McDaid has come in and he looks sharp. He’s a good attitude to the game and an excellent addition to the team. He will have a hunger to do well for us.”