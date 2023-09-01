New boy Jaziel Orozco excited to bed into Larne’s ‘winning mentality’

The 19-year-old was snapped up from MLS team Real Salt Lake on loan until the end of the season.

With influential defender Cian Bolger out injured, Lynch, whose side lifted the Gibson Cup for the first time in their 134-year history last season, required cover in that position and reckons Orozco fits the bill.

“I’m excited to be here,” said Orozco. “I’m looking forward to the season and I can’t wait to start playing games. I’m looking forward to playing a different style of football, playing at different stadiums in a different environment and adapting to a different place.

“I’m still young and I’m still learning, but I got good experience in the MLS. I’ve been here now for a couple of weeks, training with the squad, the guys have been great with me.

“The coaching staff have also been great. They have explained and outlined what they are doing with the club. It’s a big chance for me, coming to a team that are the reigning League champions.

“Everyone at the club has one objective, and that is to win it again. There appears to be a great winning mentality at the club, from the coaches right down to the players.”

Lynch, whose team face Newry City at Inver Park tomorrow, was thrilled with his piece of business ahead of the closure of the transfer window.

“There was a lot of work that went on behind the scenes,” he said.

“We were busy as the deadline approached, and I was thrilled to get the deal over the line.

“We have been badly hit in terms of injuries in recent days. We haven’t been able to pick the same team twice. Our success (the title win) last season was built on continuity, so that is all still to come... all the positives are still way ahead of us.”

Another new signing, Scott Allan, made his debut in the weekend draw (1-1) with Cliftonville at Solitude.

The much-travelled 31-year-old, formerly with Celtic, is also on loan until the end of the campaign, from Arbroath.

“I thought Scott did really, really well,” enthused Lynch. “I think it was a very strong first performance from Scott, you can see the quality he has.

“We just didn’t have the numbers to make the changes we would have liked at Solitude. We had about four midfielders playing in all sorts of positions, except in midfield.

“When we went a goal down, we showed great character, we didn’t roll over. We could have licked our wounds and felt sorry for ourselves with having so many missing, but there was none of that.

“We rolled up our sleeves and we dug in. It was a tough day mentally, but I was proud of the players’ performance.

“Now we will go again against Newry, who have started the season very strongly.

“We’ll certainly be taking nothing for granted against them. We’ve learnt there are no easy games in this League.”

Larne have also signed right-back Kieran Lloyd on a short-term loan deal from Wigan Athletic. And Cathair Friel is set to rejoin Ballymena United where he featured from 2016 to 2021.