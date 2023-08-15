New boys Loughgall make Glentoran work for the points

Loughgall 0 Glentoran 1

Job done and three more points in the bag.

That’s what Glentoran manager Warren Feeney will take after his team left Loughgall narrow 1-0 winners after a hard-fought contest.

Daire O’Connor’s 19th minute strike won the game, but a failure to take further chances meant that those points were never secure until the final whistle.

Loughgall, as they did against Coleraine last Friday night, had plenty of possession in a second half that they arguably dominated, but again couldn’t create chances to bring an equaliser and then survived a late flurry that could have seen the Glens win much more comfortably.

Even if the Glens had scored from one of their early opportunities they could have been sitting pretty early on.

Murcus Kane and James Singleton both had free headers from corners that blazed high and wide and Shay McCartan crashed a shot wide in a pacey opening period.

When the Glens did finally take the lead it came in rather fortunate circumstances – but after Loughgall gifted them the ball their execution was clinical.

Goalkeeper Berraat Turker did well to hold onto the ball from Kane’s effort when he got on the end of Shay McCartan’s free kick delivery from the right, but when he tried to launch a quick attack down the left Glentoran pounced.

Niall McGinn read the situation superbly, controlled the high ball and drove to the byline before sending a dangerous low cross into the box that was on a plate for O’Connor, rushing in from the right wing, to steer into the net.

The east Belfast side almost added a second from a carbon copy move seven minutes later, only this time only this time Turker was able to gather when O’Connor failed to make a solid connection.

That incident seemed to harm Glentoran more than Loughgall as from then on the home side began to get a grip on proceedings.

Ben Murdock’s headers was dealt with comfortably enough by Glens goalkeeper Aaron McCarey, but there was nothing comfortable about the incident a few minutes later when Loughgall really threatened an equaliser.

McCarey came off his line to gather a through ball, but as captain Marcus Kane ran back towards his own goal to make sure there was no danger from Loughgall, the pair collided and the ball broke loose.

Just as Robbie Norton was about to pounce, however, referee Tim Marshall blew his whistle, declaring that Norton’s nudge on Kane had caused the coming together.

As the blue attacks continued they broke quickly from midfield and when he wasn’t closed down quickly enough Tiernan Kelly sent a shot not far wide of McCarey’s goal.

After surviving that flurry the Glens really should have scored the second goal that would have made things much more comfortable.

Goalscorer O’Connor was incisive as he won the ball from Jamie Rea wide on the right and drove into the middle before feeding the ball into Bobby Burns, who released Jay Donnelly with a neat first-time flick inside the centre circle.

After beating Luke Cartwright for pace he found himself one-on-one with Turker, but couldn’t find the net as the goalkeeper saved with his feet.

Glentoran’s failure to grab the insurance goal kept Loughgall in the game and the travelling fans on the edge – it was where their team was living too.

Even when the Glens won a free kick deep in Loughgall territory they were relived that Fuad Sule was alert to stop Ben Magee in his tracks after being fed by fellow substitute Mark Patton on a quick breakaway.

Only fine margins – Turker’s left-hand post to be specific – then came between Glentoran banking the points and enjoying a more relaxed finale.

Northern Ireland winger Niall McGinn, who had a relatively quiet game, sent a free kick from 25 yards that crashed off the post six minutes from the end and then the same piece of the woodwork denied Burns from a snapshot from similar distance.

As the strong finish stepped up McGinn brought a reaction save from Turker and Burns’ own team mate Junior blocked his shot from the rebound as frustration took a grip, Loughgall stayed alive.

Eight minutes of added time gave them hope, but aside from Caolan Loughran’s glancing header on a long ball they never troubled McCarey and the fine margins fell in Glentoran’s favour.

Despite a desperate onslaught by Loughgall late on, Glentoran were able to make it back to back wins on their travels.

Up next for them is a home clash with Crusaders on Saturday.

LOUGHGALL: Turker, Andrade, Murdock, Cartwright, Rea, Teggart (Brogan 87 mins), Kelly, Norton (Hoey 68 mins), McAleer (Patton 68 mins), Ferris, Balde (Loughran 87 mins). Unused subs: Devine, McMenemy,

GLENTORAN: McCarey, Whightman (Russell 71 mins), McCullough, Kane, Singleton, Sule, Burns, O’Connor, McCartan (Palmer 77 mins). McGinn (89 mins), J Donnelly (Junior 77 mins). Unused subs: Webber, Boyd, Jenkins.

Referee: Tim Marshall (Irvinestown).

Man of the match: Daire O’Connor

Match rating: 7/10.