New Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton: “I want our fans to enjoy the brand of football”

Ex-Reds manager Gerard Lyttle will serve as the former Northern Ireland player’s assistant

Former Northern Ireland captain Jim Magilton is the new Cliftonville manager and he has brought ex-Reds boss Gerard Lyttle with him to be his assistant at Solitude.

After a lengthy process the north Belfast club announced today that Magilton had agreed to become the first full-time boss in the club’s history. He will oversee the north Belfast outfit's transition towards a full-time model.

When previous Cliftonville boss Paddy McLaughlin left to become Derry City’s number two in April, Magilton was the number one target for the Reds but following extensive talks he turned the opportunity down due to issues at boardroom level relating to his desire to have Lyttle alongside him.

Those issues have been resolved and although many Cliftonville fans have voiced their opposition to Magilton and Lyttle, the powers that be feel they are making the right choice and the duo are determined to be a success at Solitude.

“It’s an honour to be appointed manager of a great club with such proud traditions,” said Magilton.

“I’m very excited about the job and really looking forward to working with such a talented squad of players. A new Manager coming in will always cast a fresh pair of eyes over things, but Paddy McLaughlin did a wonderful job at Cliftonville and I want to build on the successes that he had.

“I’ve been very busy already and there are conversations to be had with players at the club, plus some we will be looking to bring in. There’s a very tight turnaround between now and the start of the new season but I’m experienced enough to deal with that and the work has already started to make sure we’re in the best possible shape.

“It’s such a competitive League and I want our fans to enjoy the brand of football that we will play. I want them to be proud of their team and I want them to play a role in helping us be successful. I may be new to the place but one thing I do know about the Club is that a united Cliftonville is a strong Cliftonville, so having the manager, players, fans and everyone else behind the scenes all united and all pulling in the same direction from top to bottom can make us a real force in this League.”

In what has been an embarrassing process for the Reds, three other candidates were offered the role after Magilton initially turned it down.

Firstly Cliftonville wanted Shelbourne Under-19 boss Stephen McDonnell to take over but when it was discovered that the ex-Warrenpoint Town manager did not yet have his Pro Licence they had to look elsewhere.

Then an approach was made to Northern Ireland great Gareth McAuley, who has been assistant manager to Lyttle at the Irish FA in recent years at Under-17 and Under-19 level, but the Euro 2016 hero declined the opportunity to move from his home in England to take over at Solitude.

Next Cliftonville held talks with Kris Lindsay, head coach of the Irish FA’s UEFA Academy, who had previously worked in McLaughlin’s backroom team for six months in 2021. Discussions were well down the road until the ex-Dungannon Swifts boss decided to stick with his job at the IFA.

And after all that the Reds returned to one time Southampton, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich star Magilton who played around 600 games as a classy midfielder in English football and won 52 international caps.

Highly regarded in football circles across the water, Magilton has managed Ipswich and QPR and was assistant to Michael O’Neill when the Northern Ireland boss excelled in charge of Shamrock Rovers.

Over the past decade Magilton has been the Elite Performance Director with the Irish FA, the Northern Ireland Under-21 boss and Sporting Director at Dundalk.

It is that experience and knowhow that drew Cliftonville to the 54-year-old and finally they have got their man.

Lyttle created history last year when as boss of the Northern Ireland Under-17s and Under-19s both teams qualified for the Elite group stages of the European Championship.

Sunday Life Sport revealed in April that Lyttle was set to exit both roles with the Irish FA planning to move in a new direction.

Just before Cliftonville announced their new management team, a statement was released by the Irish FA saying Lyttle had left.

He knows Cliftonville well from being on Tommy Breslin’s coaching staff when the Reds were title winners. When the legendary Breslin stepped away, Lyttle took and guided the Solitude side into Europe and won the League Cup before moving to Sligo Rovers in 2017. After leaving Sligo the following year he coached with the IFA and now the man nicknamed ‘Skin’ is back at Cliftonville.

Reds chairman Paul McKeown said: “Following the departure of Paddy McLaughlin, it was important for us to undertake a review of the football landscape and our position in it.”

“Club Member and former Chair of the Irish Football Association, Dr Leslie Caul, was asked to assist us in that process. We are indebted for his assistance.

“It was apparent that for us to continue to compete at the top end of the football ladder, a new approach was needed. This entailed appointing a full-time Manager to not only oversee first team affairs, but also to ensure continuity and development throughout our football structure, in which of Head of Academy Marc Smyth will continue to have a pivotal role.

“I would also like to place on record all our thanks to Declan O’Hara for stepping up as acting manager after Paddy McLaughlin’s departure. No one will be surprised that Declan put all his energy into the role and myself and all at the Club are very grateful for his dedication.

“As previously stated, it is our intention to develop a new model to encompass the needs of ensuring our players can train and develop in an environment conducive to the demands of professional football. This is our ambition and, contrary to some reports, will take time to put in place, as and when the conditions allow us to move to the next step.”

Addressing the prolonged nature of the managerial recruitment procedure, the chairman added: “I understand the frustration of some of our supporters in the time taken to appoint a new Manager.

“The process took longer than anticipated. However, it was important that options were explored, and we thank the many candidates involved throughout the process for their time and those who provided their knowledge and advice.

“We are delighted to have secured the services of Jim Magilton and I look forward to working with him. Jim and the coaching staff will get to work immediately to look to strengthen the squad.

“Having played in the English Premier League, made more than 50 international appearances for Northern Ireland and managed Ipswich Town, QPR and others, it’s clear that Jim fits the bill of what we were looking for in terms of a candidate with a background in the full-time game at the highest level.

“He was the Club’s top target for the position and we’re very pleased to have made this appointment. As everyone involved in football knows, the close season passes in the blink of an eye and Jim is already working hard in the countdown to the new campaign, which will be here before we know it.

“While last season tailed off disappointingly, I believe we have the right team in place to take the Club forward and give our fans the success that we all crave.”