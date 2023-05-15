New Cliftonville manager will inherit a good squad, insists Declan O’Hara

Declan O’Hara took charge of Cliftonville for the last time on Saturday, admitting the club faces some serious decisions over the summer.

The former defender stepped in on a temporary basis following Paddy McLaughlin’s departure to Derry City last month, but couldn’t get them over the finish line in the European Play-off Final against Glentoran at the BetMcLean Oval.

Junior’s two first-half goals handed the Reds an uphill task which became virtually impossible when substitute Donal Rocks was sent off for a challenge on Terry Devlin.

With the appointment of a new boss imminent, possibly within the next week, O’Hara insisted he is unsure what the future holds.

“It will be a massive summer for the club,” he said.

“To be honest, I really don’t know what’s going on. Maybe over the next few days I’ll find out more, but the next few months is massive for the club.

“The bottom line is we have good players in the dressing room. I really feel for them because they work their socks off in every single training session.

“Now it’s over to the new manager, whoever that will be. It will be down to him to keep the team challenging for trophies. The players will go away and have a break, they deserve a break because they have been at it for almost an entire year. It’s a long time in football. They’ll have a holiday and after that, whatever happens happens. I genuinely don’t know what’s up ahead.”

O’Hara revealed it’s been a challenge stepping into the hotseat since McLauglin’s exit.

“I loved it, to be quite honest,” he added. “In saying that, I don’t know how other managers operate because it’s full-on, it’s constant.

“It’s basically a full-time job. I must thank Davy McAlinden and Marc Smyth who came in to help me out along with Brendan Lynch. My staff have been top notch.

“Everyone knows I’m Cliftonville through and through. Again, it’s not up to me if I remain at the club, it will be down to the new manager.

“If a new boss comes in and doesn’t want me, I will totally understand — that’s football. I am big and ugly enough to look after myself and take it on the chin.

“Yes, it will be hard if does happen, but I know what way football works.”

On his team’s disappointing end to the season, he added: “The goals we conceded were criminal, but I’m not going to rip the back out of the players because they have been excellent all season. We’ve had a tough six week and this defeat is a hard one to take because there was so much at stake. The reality is our first shot was in the 92nd minute when the game was over.

“We asked the boys to be a bit more direct in the second-half, but Glentoran simply cancelled us out. The sending off compounded what was a poor day for us.

“That is Rocksy’s game, he likes getting stuck in, but it was his first tackle. I’m going to be honest, I didn’t really see it, but the lads in the dugout with me just raised their eyebrows, so I knew it was a red card.”

Portadown defender Paddy McNally, meanwhile, has signed a new one-year contract to remain at Shamrock Park.