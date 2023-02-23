New commercial chief Ian Forrester excited about NIFL’s potential

Forrester joins the team at NIFL having enjoyed almost 20 years’ experience in marketing and commercial environments through senior roles in JD Sports and STATSports.

He has supported a number of key commercial deals with sporting organisations including the IFA, US Soccer and Arsenal FC.

“The opportunity is one that I am greatly looking forward to, the NIFL product is one that offers national coverage across various platforms including the BBC and Sky Sports to a captive audience that is reflected through the 44 clubs we work with,” he said.

“The opportunity to commercialise and grow NIFL is an exciting one, working with existing partners and new ones I want to get more people aware of the exciting competition that we operate, through the partners and own marketing I will raise the profile of the League in Northern Ireland and beyond.”

Gerard Lawlor, NIFL Chief Executive stated: “This is another huge step forward for our League, as Ian will be a key asset to both ourselves as a business but also our member clubs as we move into another new phase of our development.”