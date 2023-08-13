New guidelines will kill Irish League football, blasts Carrick’s Stuart King

Carrick Rangers boss Stuart King has launched a blistering attack on officials following his team’s 2-0 defeat to Newry City.

Lorcan Forde and Darragh Owens hit clinical first-half strikes, and King accepted his team weren’t at the races. But he raged at new regulations regarding conduct in the dugouts that saw him receive a yellow card from referee Raymond Crangle.

And he was also furious at having to take his captain, David Cushley, off at half-time with a broken nose.

Cushley’s nose was visibly misshapen after the game and,while match officials insisted it happened when Cushley himself was tackling Ciaran O’Connor and was accidental, King took a different view.

“The fourth official was standing five yards away from it and said it was a tackle,” said King.

“It wasn’t a tackle. It was a few yards in front of me and my captain’s nose was wrapped around his head. My captain has a broken nose because of an elbow, right in front of my dugout, and his nose is an absolute mess.”

King’s was the latest of many cautions dished out to managers since new guidelines were brought in after making a flippant remark to fourth official Shane Andrews.

“I’ll say this about the referees’ new guidelines; it’s an absolute joke that will take the passion out of football,” he added. “For example, after the effort I thought crossed the line I said about one of our players, ‘see if that’s in Shane, he’s dead’.

“That’s a throwaway, jokey comment and Shane got me booked for it. I spoke to Raymond about it and he said he would have had no problem with the comment.

“You can’t have emotion on the sideline, you can’t do anything anymore.

“I spoke to (assessor) John Ferry about it before the game, I think the whole thing is a joke and they’re going to kill Irish League football.”

Carrick: Ross Glendinning, Forsythe, Stewart, Watson, Cushley (Allen 46), Mitchell, Maciulaitis (McGuckin 76), Crowe (Surgenor 86), Reece Glendinning (Cherry 61), Purkis, Tilney. Unused subs: McCauley, Buchanan-Rolleston, Montgomery.

Newry: Maguire, King (Hughes 79) N Healy, McKeown, O’Connor, Carroll, Salley (Newell 87), Bagnall, Forde, Poynton, Owens (B Healy 52). Unused subs: Murphy, Martin, Mooney, McGovern.

Referee: Raymond Crangle (Belfast)

Man of the Match: Lorcan Forde

Match rating: 6/10