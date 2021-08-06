New Irish FA chief Conrad Kirkwood bats away All-Ireland League talk but welcomes World Cup bid

New Irish FA president Conrad Kirkwood has delivered another hammer blow to hopes of an all-Ireland League being established.

A proposal from Kerry businessman Kieran Lucid to set up an ‘All-Island League’ was kicked into touch by the Irish FA in 2019 and it’s clear their position hasn’t changed.

There have been discussions around a potential joint venture between the Irish Football Association and Football Association of Ireland, in conjunction with Uefa, but Kirkwood has made his opposition to any all-Ireland League plans clear to his comrades in the Republic.

The Irish FA are content to enhance the Unite the Union Champions Cup competition but will not entertain the idea of a cross-border league.

In 2019, respective champions Linfield and Dundalk were pitted together and a new expanded set-up will see four teams contest the competition. Kirkwood outlined his opposition to an all-Ireland League in his first interview since he succeeded David Martin as Irish FA president in June.

“Our position on merging the two leagues is very clear, we don’t support that and wouldn’t support anything involving that. That position hasn’t changed,” said the 53-year-old.

Kirkwood added: “The Irish League, since NIFL has been established, has been on a very positive journey.

“It’s a good product and there’s no support from us for one league on the island.

“There is a cross-border Unite The Union competition for senior sides and a Presidents Cup for junior teams.

“I’ve had good conversations with the president (Gerry McAnaney) and chief-executive (Jonathan Hill) of the FAI and made our position clear.”

There’s also been fierce debate within the domestic game over whether clubs should embrace a summer season but Kirkwood has no strong view on the matter.

“I have no particular view on that, it’s for the clubs and NIFL to decide the best decision for themselves,” said the long serving Abbey Villa secretary.

“Looking at the weather we have, I can see why there’s an argument for it but it’s up to the clubs to decide.

“In the past strategy, we would have been looking for our clubs to do as well as possible in Europe and clearly they are at the moment.

“It is great to see the progress that has been made.

“The full-time aspect of the game has got to be a very positive step. I know it doesn’t suit every player and there has been a little bit of movement as a result of that. But if we are going to have our clubs punching as high as they can, they need to be doing well in Europe and bringing extra money into Northern Ireland football.”

Kirkwood, whose service includes nine years on the Irish FA Board and chairman of the Stadium Development Company, which is part of the Irish FA Group, also believes the 2030 World Cup dream can become a reality for Northern Ireland as part of the five nations joint UK and Ireland bid.

Northern Ireland would not be able to host matches as they fall short of the minimum stadia seating capacity of 40,000 but they could provide training camps and a National Training Centre remains a high priority of the Association.

“We are part of a five nations bid and it’s at the feasibility stage with support from the UK government,” explained Kirkwood.

“I think it’s a fabulous opportunity to be a part of something special.

“A lot of hard work is still needed to get the feasibility study in the right place and I think we can put forward a very strong bid.

“We don’t have a National Training Centre and it remains a priority in our new strategy going forward.

“I’ve been talking to managers and they all feel a National Training Centre is a priority for them.

“It will be a big part of what we do moving forward when the money we are looking for is forthcoming from government.”

The football infrastructure in Northern Ireland needs redeveloped and clubs are hungry to get their hands on vital funds from the sub regional stadia programme.

Kirkwood added: “We would like that money to be made available as soon as possible.

“The game is crying out for the money. I think in terms of us working with government, we will be pushing them hard to get the £36m and try to persuade them to give us more if we can.”

On being appointed president, he continued: “I have probably been slightly embarrassed by the attention. It’s a cliché but it’s an honour and privilege to be president.

“I’ve heard from people I went to school with who I haven’t spoken to in years and others within football I wouldn’t have expected.

“It’s been very humbling and the messages have been nice. I’ve had to remember my manners and thank everyone for doing it. I hope I haven’t missed anyone.

“Everyone has made me very welcome.”

Meanwhile, Colin Kennedy has been appointed as the new Chairman of the NI Football League Board. Kennedy has been an independent director of the NI Football League from 2015 and has been vice-Chairman for the last year.