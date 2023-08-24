New manager Warren Feeney can bring trophies to Glentoran, believes James Singleton

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney will aim to add to his win count against Ballymena United

James Singleton can sense a burning desire within the Glentoran squad to bag several trophies this season.

Although they qualified for Europe through the Play-Offs last campaign, the east Belfast giants haven’t lifted silverware since their 2020 Irish Cup success.

The League trophy hasn’t been proudly lifted at The BetMcLean Oval since 2009 but expectations remain high at the club given the significant investment under owner Ali Pour.

Manager Warren Feeney is now overseeing the full-time side and has made a concerted effort to change the mentality of the players.

Glentoran, given the stature of the outfit and their proud history, have grossly underachieved, and they also now have the finances to compete with the best.

Ahead of tonight’s trip to Ballymena United, the versatile Singleton is keen to highlight the hunger and desire to win within the Glens’ dressing room.

“Since Warren (Feeney) came in, he has instilled a hunger and drive in us and changed the mentality so that we are feeling confident going into every match,” said the former Glenavon man.

“We feel like we can beat anybody and we have the squad to do that. There’s no denying we want to win every trophy this season.

“We will give it our all and hopefully win silverware. There’s a lot of good teams in the League, including Crusaders, who have strengthened well, and Cliftonville have been tough to beat.

“It will be tough, but there’s no reason why we can’t go on to win something.

“Every year, the League is getting harder. I’m 28 and finding the standard is rising; we are seeing that in Europe as well.

“Teams had top draws but still performed well, particularly Crusaders. There’s more confidence shown in Europe and that reflects how strong teams are.

“We are not scoring as many goals as we would like but we are keeping clean sheets, which is good. The games have not been easy and it shows you how competitive the League is, but the 1-0 victories are big results; it shows you can see the job through.

“The defeat to Larne was disappointing and we conceded poor goals, but I also felt we had a good goal disallowed.”

Singleton joined the Glens on a three-year contract last summer after spending nine years with Glenavon.

He wore the captain’s armband and lifted the Irish Cup twice, making 236 League appearances for the Lurgan Blues.

As he keeps track of Glenavon’s fortunes, Singleton would be happy to see the mid-Ulster club benefit from fresh investment.

The Belfast Telegraph revealed on Tuesday that American businessman Michael Smith has bought a majority share in Carrick Rangers, while Coleraine are also considering an investor’s proposal.

The Gers deal follows other significant investments in Irish League clubs, with Purplebricks co-founder Kenny Bruce becoming owner of his home town team Larne in 2017 and Pour taking over Glentoran in 2019.

Singleton welcomes the investment and hopes his former club, who still have a part-time set-up, can find a way of generating more income.

“I think Glenavon would be open to investment, especially after what is happening at other clubs,” he added.

“I keep a close eye on Glenavon, I was with them for a long time and watched their game against Newry.

“It would be great if Glenavon could find someone to help them, I’m sure Gary (Hamilton) and the board would welcome that.

“It would help them bring in a different type of player. I think the investment is great for the League and you could say Carrick are the first bottom-six side to welcome an investor on board.

“It will drive the League forward more and perhaps other clubs will look at those options.

“If Carrick make strides, it will send out a message, and Coleraine have a decision to make.

“If Coleraine can go full-time, we could have five or six sides either full-time or in that hybrid model.

“Gerard Lawlor (NIFL CEO) said he would like to see a full-time League in five years' time and people laughed, but the way things are going, you never know what the League will look like in the near future, particularly if there is more investment.

“Attendances are on the rise and teams are getting stronger. It’s also just a matter of time before a Premiership side qualifies for the group stages in Europe.”