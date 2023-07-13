New mindset helps Irish League sides aim higher in Europe: Billy Joe Burns

Crusaders captain Billy Joe Burns says his appetite for domestic and European success remains as strong as ever and he’s detected a changing mindset from Irish League sides on the continent.

The seasoned defender is still going strong at the age of 34 and not even the pain of an Irish Cup Final suspension has knocked him off his stride.

Among his European highlights is a special strike against Bruno’s Magpies last year but that’s in the past and it’s time to make fresh memories in the Europa Conference League.

Stephen Baxter’s men are in Finland to take on FC Haka Valkeakoski in the first qualifying round on Thursday (5pm).

If they can overcome that hurdle, the Irish Cup winners have been paired with Norwegian outfit Rosenborg in the second round. The Crues have met Rosenborg twice in European competition in the past 11 years — losing 4-0 on aggregate in 2012 and 9-3 the following season.

FC Haka Valkeakoski may resemble a wounded tiger as they sit second from bottom in their 12-team League with only two wins in 15 matches but the visitors will still be wary of their bite.

Whether it’s Premier League side Wolves or Swiss giants Basel, former Linfield hero Burns knows European journeys can make you travel sick.

But the north Belfast side have not respected reputations on the big stage. The Crues, who scored first when Wolves came to Belfast in 2019, share the Irish League’s increasing belief they can pack a punch in Europe.

“When I was starting out, the European games sometimes felt like a pre-season friendly with you never expecting to get through,” admitted Burns. “Now, given the right draw, you can progress a round or two.

“You can see the game progressing through the European performances.

“The League is definitely getting tougher. The quality is more spread around different teams. It’s not a case of one or two teams having the best players, there are five or six really good teams and hopefully that shows in our European performances.

“Larne, Linfeld and Glentoran are doing the full-time training which is a big benefit to them and you can see on the pitch that the quality is there.

“We have prepared as best we can for another shot at Europe, the manager has made some early signings and spirits are high after the Charity Shield win.

“If I’m not fired up to succeed, I wouldn’t be back. I love going to training and playing matches.”

The hosts will be hoping form goes out the window in these European battles. After 10 games without a win, they are struggling to kill off opponents.

Coach Teemu Tainio, the former Tottenham midfielder, has struggled to find the right balance in his side and they have missed striker Juan Lescano through injury.

They have conceded the most goals in the division, offering hope the Crues can score on their travels.

Crusaders dangerman Ben Kennedy missed most of last season with a knee injury and his return is a huge lift to the Hatchetmen.

Midfielder Philip Lowry said: “Ben has had a terrible time with injury and he was missed by the team. It’s great to see him back and there’s no doubt he brings something different to the side.

“In the final third you want players who can produce something special and he’s one of the top players in the League who can do that.

“We’ve had a good few games to prepare for Europe and the players are feeling confident but if we are being honest, it’s a huge ask for an Irish League club to navigate their way through qualifiers to the group stages.

“The challenge for us is to bring them back to Seaview with the tie still there for the taking. If we perform, we can do that. We can make life difficult for anyone at our own ground so the first leg is massive.”

Former Crusaders goalkeeper Tom Murphy, meanwhile, has joined Newry City.