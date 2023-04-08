New sponsorship deal is great, but we need stadium cash: Tomas Cosgrove

Larne ace Tomas Cosgrove knows how important a role football clubs play in their communities

Larne captain Tomas Cosgrove has warmly welcomed the Northern Ireland Football League’s significant new sponsorship deal with Sports Direct but he believes a lack of stadium funding is continuing to hold the game back.

The agreement — which is valued at just over £1m across three years — will see the sports retail giant replace long-standing partners Danske Bank as title sponsors for both the men’s and women’s Premiership.

The new deal means that clubs will net more cash rewards than ever before, with the prize pot for both the men’s and women’s top flights set to be significantly bolstered.

A NIFL spokesperson said: “The prize money distribution for Leagues is something that we will discuss and agree internally with clubs, once we confirm budgets for next season.”

Any additional money coming into the domestic Leagues is welcome but the Irish FA, NIFL and clubs have been frustrated over the lack of progress on funding for ground improvements.

Casement Park has been included in the UK and Ireland Euro 2028 bid but the redevelopment of the 34,000-plus capacity venue in Belfast has been mired in controversy amid a court challenge and rising construction costs.

With the NI Executive still in shutdown mode, the long-awaited Sub-Regional Stadia Funding remains on ice.

Cosgrove has seen Larne owner Kenny Bruce transform the club’s infrastructure but he is concerned at the lack of progress regarding football venues across the country.

“While I welcome the new sponsorship deal, you need money to do things differently and make improvements,” argued Cosgrove.

“I don’t know what’s happening with the stadium funding. You see all the teams coming out with their plans and they all look great but the grounds need work and the smaller clubs who have smaller budgets need help.

“The government needs to step in and help clubs because they play a massive role in their communities.

“Every Irish League club, whichever League they are in, is providing an important service to their local area and also improving people’s mental health.

“They are giving people a break from the stress of normal day life. People enjoy meeting up and socialising and our game is good for local businesses.

“If you can remember Inver Park six years ago it’s nothing like it is today and it is so rewarding to see the families and kids involved.

“The kids train on good pitches and the quicker our football infrastructure is developed further, the better.”

Cosgrove would also like to see the Casement Park project come to fruition.

“There’s been discussions involving Casement Park as well as the football grounds and I used to love going there as a young boy,” said the former Cliftonville man.

“Antrim needs that venue and you could have concerts and other sporting events there too.

“I’m looking at the plans at Portadown and Coleraine as well as our own and it will be great for the kids and next generation of players, even possibly my young boys.

“We want better stadiums and crowds. Everyone needs to keep working hard to improve our game.

“You can’t affect things you are not in control of but we need that extra funding to help the League take the next step.”