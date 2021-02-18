New stand for Crusaders gets Belfast City Council approval

Councillors have green lighted a replacement stand of 1246 seats at Seaview stadium in north Belfast.

A new stand for Crusaders football club, a housing development at the Mount in East Belfast, and a beginning to the Forth Meadow community greenway project were all approved by Belfast City Council this week.

The council’s planning committee green lighted a replacement stand of 1246 seats, at Seaview stadium, St Vincent Street.

The plan includes new parking provision, changing rooms, offices on upper floors and new vehicle access off the Shore Road. The new stand will have the same capacity as the existing structure.

PUP councillor Billy Hutchinson said he supported the application but said the lack of capacity increase was “a missed opportunity".

“Anybody that knows that area knows it is hard to park any day never mind a match day.” He said: “We have to take into consideration people who live there," he said.

The council officer said the Department for Infrastructure Roads Division had no objection to the application, and traffic was not expected to significantly increase as capacity would not change.

The Mount application will involve the renovation of listed buildings off Albertbridge Road, and their conversion to apartments, as well as the transformation of derelict land to the rear.

This area will see further residential development comprising seven townhouses and 34 apartments with associated landscaping, parking and site works. The committee agreed unanimously on the recommendation.

DUP councillor John Hussey, chair of the planning committee, said he wished to commend the applicant on the “excellent design” of the proposal. There were no objections from any statutory bodies.

The committee also approved the first part of the Forth Meadow Community Greenway project in north and west Belfast.

The £3.1 million project aims to connect sites with high quality pathways along a 12 km route from Glencairn to Bog Meadows, with enhancements to a number of sites along the route, including Springfield dam and park. The plan is to eventually connect the greenway to the city centre.

The greenway is funded by the EU’s PEACE IV Programme, and is intended to be a physical representation of the peace process in Belfast and to promote reconciliation between interface communities.