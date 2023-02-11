Newington confident they can avoid Championship drop: Richard Gowdy

Richard Gowdy says Newington are up for survival mission

Newington midfielder Richard Gowdy is confident the north Belfast club can avoid the drop despite suffering five League defeats in a row.

The Premier Intermediate League champions made a fantastic start to life in the Lough 41 Championship, only to get sucked back into a relegation battle with Dergview, Knockbreda and Institute.

The Solitude side occupy the relegation Play-Off zone, four points clear of basement club Breda.

Gowdy said: “We’re on a poor run of form, so it’s a strange thing to say that I don’t feel like we’re playing that poorly.

“We have been unlucky on a few occasions, while at the same time the Welders, Dergview and Knockbreda have hit form. That’s the thing about this League, things can change very quickly. We just need to hang in and wait for our luck to change.”

Today, the former Amateur League kingpins welcome fourth-placed Dundela to Solitude in a 2pm kick-off.

Elsewhere in the Championship relegation battle, basement side Knockbreda welcome promotion hopefuls Warrenpoint Town to Breda Park (2pm), while Dergview travel to second-placed Annagh United (3pm).

In today’s other 3pm kick-offs, League leaders Loughgall host Institute, Ballinamallard United welcome Ballyclare Comrades to Ferney Park and Ards clash with H&W Welders in Bangor.