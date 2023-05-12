Newry chairman feels for derby rivals Warrenpoint over licencing dispute

Newry City chairman Martin McLoughlin says he hopes Warrenpoint Town do not suffer the hammer blow of having to drop down to intermediate football next season.

Town are appealing the Irish FA’s refusal to grant the club a Premiership or Championship licence for the 2023/24 campaign.

Warrenpoint have warned that “unless the decision is reversed, the effect on football in south Down would be catastrophic”.

The appeal hearing against the Irish FA’s rejection of their licence application took place on Wednesday night and was adjourned for matters to reconvene next Wednesday.

Warrenpoint said last week that their application was rejected because of a tax bill which has now been paid.

The Milltown club’s second-place finish in the Championship has set up a promotion/relegation play-off against Dungannon Swifts.

However, that clash is on hold, with Annagh United, who finished third in the Championship, potentially taking Town’s place if their appeal is unsuccessful.

The waiting game goes on for everyone involved and City chief McLoughlin says he can understand the clubs’ frustration.

“There’s a lot at stake and this is a time to put the hard yards in to resolve this,” he said.

“Warrenpoint Town are our neighbours and we have always had a good working relationship with them.

“I would not like to see them fall down the leagues.

“The unfortunate thing about this situation is they had momentum going into the play-offs and now they have had to deal with this.

“I have known (Warrenpoint manager) Barry Gray a long time and I feel for him.”

Former Town stopper Aaron McCarey says he enjoyed his time at the club and is following events closely.

In 2018, the then Premiership strugglers managed by Stephen McDonnell signed the goalkeeper from Scottish side Ross County. The Monaghan man only stayed at Milltown for a few months before switching to Dundalk.

The Glentoran keeper, who has also represented Cliftonville, has fond memories of his brief stay at Point.

“I was there for short period and I found them to hard working volunteers and it was a well run club,” said the 31-year-old.

“I trust they will get the outcome they deserve. Drastic measures have been spoken about but I’m not aware of the ins and outs of it all.”