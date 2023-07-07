Newry City ‘atmosphere’ convinced striker to make Showgrounds switch

Newry City striker Lee Newell says the ‘atmosphere’ around the club convinced him to make the move to the Showgrounds ahead of the new season.

Newell joins Newry from Rathfriland, whom he fired to Northern Amateur Football League glory and also to a place in this season’s Premier Intermediate League.

The 26-year-old is the third forward to join Newry for the new season alongside Adam Salley and Adam Carroll and he is excited to get to work.

“I am delighted to be signing for Newry City and can’t wait to get started. I’m looking forward to the season ahead and will be working hard to hit the ground running,” said Newell.

"There is a great atmosphere around the club and I’m excited to be a part of that and help the club push on to achieve the goals set for this season.”

Manager Gary Boyle added: “Lee comes in to us off the back of a very successful stint at Rathfriland and is a goal scorer who provides the team with a slightly different attacking dimension whilst complementing the attacking players we have at the club.

"Another relatively local talent, who, at 26, is ready to kick on with the next chapter of his career, Lee is a great character whose personality and attitude are in tune with the core values of our club; he will fit into the group seamlessly.”