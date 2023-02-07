Newry City beat Dungannon Swifts to win first Mid-Ulster Cup since 2012

Dungannon Swifts 0 Newry City 2

James Teelan was on target for Newry City in the Mid-Ulster Cup Final — © PMAKER

The ex-factor helped Newry lift the Mid-Ulster Cup for the first time in more than a decade last night.

They deservedly beat Dungannon with two former Swifts on target at Stangmore Park.

James Teelan fired Newry in front early on, with Thomas Lockhart doubling the lead just before the break.

It handed Darren Mullen’s side the trophy for a 16th time — and their first since 2012.

The trophy continues an impressive season for Newry, promoted last season, who sit 10th in the League and have a great chance of survival.

Here, they had too much for a Dungannon team missing several key players.

The Swifts are still in the Irish Cup and, with a series of relegation six-pointers to come, Dean Shiels’ priorities lie elsewhere.

Newry, backed by a vocal travelling support, made a flying start and could have been ahead inside two minutes.

Teelan collected a pass from Donal Scullion and raced clear, but was brilliantly denied by Swifts goalkeeper Adam Groogan. The winger had another chance after a cross from the right but dwelt too long on the ball and Groogan blocked once more.

They took a deserved lead in the seventh minute.

Lockhart delivered from the left towards Teelan, who got to the cross ahead of Swifts full-back Michael Ruddy to convert from a few yards out.

Dungannon were almost handed an equaliser through Ryan McGivern’s wayward header, with goalkeeper Steven Maguire scrambling back to claw off his line.

In an entertaining half, Padraig Lynch also shot wide after catching a dropping ball from Ryan Mayse. Teelan nearly created a second for Newry, setting up Daniel Hughes, but he aimed straight at Groogan.

The key moment came late in the first half as Dungannon almost levelled — then conceded two minutes later.

First Steven Scott’s cross was touched on to Joe McCready, whose low effort was tipped away.

From Mayse’s corner, the ball came to Michael O’Connor, but his low strike was cleared off the line by Dale Montgomery.

Newry capitalised on that let-off in the 43rd minute by going up the other end and scoring.

A well-worked move ended with Stephen Moan crossing from the right, and Lockhart finished brilliantly with a left-foot drive.

Dungannon introduced Marc Walsh and Rhyss Campbell early in the second half as they chased a route back into the match.

Scott and Lynch had efforts on goal, but neither posed any threat for Maguire.

Newry had a great chance to wrap it up in the 67th minute. Teelan beat the goalkeeper to a ball from Philip Donnelly and got to the byline, before pulling the ball back to Hughes, whose shot was deflected just wide by Ruddy.

Walsh, O’Connor and Scott had chances for Dungannon, but this was Newry’s night.

Meanwhile, Ballinamallard United won the North West Cup with a 4-1 win over a young Coleraine side last night.

DUNGANNON: Groogan, Coyle (Walsh, 58), McGinty (Knowles, 78), Francis, Ruddy, O’Kane, Scott, Mayse, McCready (Campbell, 58), Lynch, O’Connor

Subs not used: Nelson, Marron, Ximenes, McGee

NEWRY: Maguire, Montgomery, McGivern, N Healy, Moan, Donnelly, Scullion (King, 90), Martin, Lockhart (B Healy, 70), Teelan, Hughes (McGovern, 70)

Subs not used: Brady, Carville, McCaul, Adeyemo

Referee: Mark Dillon

Man of the match: James Teelan

Match rating: 7/10