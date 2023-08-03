Newry City: Bold captain Darren King daring to dream of scaling new heights

Newry City skipper Darren King is targeting an improvement in the standings from their 10th-place finish in 2022/23

The man known as ‘Engine’ is determined to drive Newry City to their highest level since the club was reformed a decade ago.

Darren King transcends the eras at The Showgrounds, having made his debut for his home town club back in 2004.

In the six years after he returned following a spell down the road at Warrenpoint Town, King has experienced ups and downs, suffering relegation after reaching the promised land of the Premiership in 2018 before a second promotion in 2022.

Securing their top-flight safety with a game to spare in April last term, the vastly experienced full-back now wants City to be looking up under the guidance of new manager Gary Boyle rather than glancing over their shoulders.

“If you set your targets on a relegation battle every year, well then you will most likely be in a relegation battle,” points out King. “It’s difficult to get to the Premiership, but it’s even more difficult to stay there – which we have done – and it’s more difficult again to push on.

“I think we have strengthened really well. Gary has done a really good job.

“He has brought in some physicality, he has strengthened positions where we probably needed backup.”

Although only two teams finished below Newry last season, they collected more than a third of their 30-point haul from games against Dungannon Swifts and Portadown.

The rest, all bar one, came against their other bottom-half rivals, and rising to the standard where they can compete with the top six is where King is now aiming.

“We drew with Larne at home and we were very unlucky against the top six teams in most of the games we played them,” he explains. “For 70 or 80 minutes, we gave as good as we got, and probably it came down to us not taking our chances and them taking theirs as being the difference. We are hoping that we can rectify that this season.”

If that can happen, King and Co will then cast their eyes towards a shot at Europe.

“We were maybe only three or four wins off challenging for that seventh-place, and we’ll be setting our targets on pushing on from where we finished last season,” declares the Newry captain.

“Putting down a specific position is a very difficult thing to do, and we would be very naive to say that we are going to push into the top six, but I definitely think we are in a stronger place going into this season than we were last season.”