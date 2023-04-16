Newry City boss Darren Mullen wants to do more than just secure safety

Newry City boss Darren Mullen hopes his players will have learned a valuable lesson from their 1-0 loss to Glenavon on Saturday.

After bossing the opening period at the Showgrounds, they eventually fell away to the Mourneview men with a second-half Jack Malone strike eventually separating the sides in a game which won’t be remembered as a classic.

With their goal difference vastly superior to second-from-bottom Dungannon Swifts, a point from their final two games should see them safe.

But Mullen wants to do better than that.

“We want to win them,” he said. “We are not going to go and look for a draw, we will look for a win.

“Next Saturday we know that if we beat Ballymena at home we keep our Premiership status. There can be no better incentive than that.

“Maybe our result against Glenavon might be a good thing because the players will be able to see that if you play at around 60% or 70% in this league, you are going to get nothing out of it.

“We need to up our game next week. There has to be a reaction and it’s a game we are looking forward to.”

Should City get the job done, staying in the division will be considered “a very successful season” by Mullen’s reckoning.

“Until we get that point there will be nobody celebrating. It’s not something we can talk about until the job is done,” he added.

Malone’s strike guaranteed the Lurgan Blues seventh place and a place in the European play-offs. It also stretched their unbeaten run to eight games with six wins in that sequence – some turnaround after going 10 games without a win beforehand.

There was no doubting that after the game Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton was a very happy man.

He said, “We made hard work of it in the first-half. We weren’t at our best and Newry got a couple of chances.

“We got the players in at half0time and for the first time in a few weeks, I had to give them a bit of a talking to and let them know how we felt because it wasn't good enough. Our energy levels weren’t good enough.

“However, thankfully we came out in the second-half and were a lot better. We played on the front foot a lot more, we created a lot more chances and got the goal that got us the win.

“I thought Jack Malone was excellent in the second-half. Rory Brown was excellent and I thought Matthew Fitzpatrick lead the line unbelievably the whole game for us.

“Thankfully we got the win, we got all three points and it's guaranteed us seventh place, which was our target at the start of the season.”

Newry City: Maguire, King, N Healy, McGivern, Teelan (Forde 77), B Healy, Donnelly, Scullion, Montgomery (Hughes 65), Sloan (Lusty 85), Adyemo (Carville 77). Subs not used: Halpenny, Moan, McGovern.

Glenavon: Brown, Birney, Snoddy, O'Connor (Doran 75), Fitzpatrick, Campbell (McCloskey 75), Baird, Rogers, Garrett, Malone, Ward. Subs not used: Matthews, Kerr, Doyle, Prendergast, Henderson.

Referee: Ben McMaster (Portadown)

Man of the match: Matthew Fitzpatrick

Match rating: 5/10