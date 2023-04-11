Newry City fend off automatic relegation as Portadown edge towards trapdoor

Portadown 0 Newry City 1

James Teelan’s first-half goal was enough to give them a slender 1-0 win against Portadown, who lacked the spark that they showed in beating Ballymena United to give them hope of beating the drop themselves.

The Ports must now win at least two of their final games if they are to have a chance of staying up.

The border club can at least breath a sigh of relief that they now have a 10 point cushion over Portadown, thanks to winning back-to-back league games for the first time this season. They also moved five clear of Dungannon Swifts in the fight to avoid having to face a play-off to secure their Premiership safety after the Swifts lost to Carrick Rangers – a result that Portadown were unable to capitalise on.

Portadown did look bright at the start of the game, but with so much on the line in the final weeks of the season the longer the game went on the more nervous they looked.

A slow burner of a game only caught fire 10 minutes before half time after crucial incidents at either end of the pitch.

After Luke Wilson’s surging run forward was brought to a halt by a foul Mark Russell swung the free kick in from deep on the left side and Newry goalkeeper Steven Maguire was alert to keep out Paddy McNally’s back-post header as Cathair Friel was ready to pounce.

Seconds the relegation battle took a twist with a goal that edged Newry to safety – and one that was agonising for Portadown fans to watch.

Brian Healy robbed Barney McKeown of possession, then raced past Paddy McNally and broke cleat of the Ports defence before his shot from the edge of the box was stopped by Jethren Barr as he dived full stretch to his right. The goalkeeper wasn’t able to hold the ball and time almost stood still as the ball trickled away from grasp and into the path of the inrushing James Teelan, who pounced to finish into an unguarded net.

With the Newry defence proving difficult to unlock Ports manager Niall Currie first threw Stephen Teggart and then Benny Igiehon into the fraw in the hope that they could provide that spark that had been missing. Teggart did have a shot off target and another that was blocked, but Maguire was rarely throughout the 90 minutes.

Right at the death Portadown threw goalkeeper Barr up at a corner, but the fact that Teggart’s delivery hit the one-man wall and didn’t even make it into the box summed up a hugely disappointing night.

PORTADOWN: Barr, Rodgers, McKeown, Balde, Wilson, McCawl (Chapman 70 mins), Archer (Teggart 56 mins), Russell, Friel, O’Sullivan (Igiehon 61 mins). Unused subs: Mastny, Upton, Stedman, Walker.

NEWRY CITY: Maguire, Moan (Donnelly 46 mins), Martin, Montgomery, N Healy, Sloan, Scullion, Lockhart (Carville 83 mins), Teelan, Adeyemo, B Healy. Unused subs: Halpenny, Carville, Hughes, Forde, Lusty, McNamee.

Referee: Evan Boyce (Ballygowan).

Man of the match: Noel Healy