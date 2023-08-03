Newry City: Gary Boyle is out to make a name for himself

While high-profile names like former Northern Ireland internationals Jim Magilton and Warren Feeney joined the Sports Direct Premiership’s managerial ranks this summer, many Irish League observers were asking ‘Gary who?’

The new Newry City boss isn’t oblivious to being the rookie in the pack — although when he stands side-by-side on the touchline with Loughgall’s Dean Smith on the opening day of the season, they will both be making their top flight managerial debuts.

After being handed the reigns following Darren Mullen’s decision to step down after a decade in charge, Boyle is relishing the challenge of going up against a host of bosses that, outside himself and Smith, have all won trophies as players and or as managers or can show off a large number of international caps.

“I’m not saying there is a gulf, but there is the inexperience and then the guys who have been there and done it and had that playing career to back it up as well,” says Boyle, whose own playing career was cut short by injury in his late 20s just as he was hitting his peak years. “I see it as a good test.”

Stepping up after six years as Mullen’s assistant meant a very different summer for Boyle. He set about the task early though and his impressive recruitment — adding experienced midfielder Liam Bagnall, striking pair Adam Salley and Ciaran O’Connor as well as brining Barney McKeown back to his hometown club — was key for many reasons.

“It was important for me to get good players in the door quite early because if there was any noise around Darren’s departure, it would go a long way to quelling that,” explains Boyle.

“I think getting the good players that we did get in dampened any noise around that and people on the outside maybe took a step back and said ‘jeepers, Newry will maybe be alright’.

“To get high-profile players in was a big plus. It was definitely something that we were actively trying to do and Darren helped with the first end of the recruitment before he moved on as well.”

With that part of the job almost complete — albeit Boyle admits “if something comes up later in the window, we are open to trying to go for that player” — it is now about the task on the pitch for the City chief and his new charges.

“I’m excited probably with a wee bit of apprehension mixed in,” he says.

“Obviously everybody who is here, we really want it to go well. I think with some of the signings that we have made, the backroom team that we have in place and the way the club has been, everyone is pulling in the same direction for that success. It will ultimately come down to results.

“Am I overawed? No. Excited? Yes and slightly apprehensive because we want it to be successful.”

Unlike those other new summer appointments, the judgement of success for Boyle in his job won’t be measured in trophies. This will be the first time since 2011 that Newry have spent consecutive seasons in the top flight and it will be safety first once again while aiming to nail down their Premiership status.

“Success would be finishing 10th again, but finishing 10th a bit more comfortably than we finished last year,” explains Boyle.

“You always have to strive for improvement. It’s not going to be easy, so the target for Newry until we are an established Premiership club will always be to stay in the League and I think that has to be the first target.

“The top six are stretching and getting more and more dominant and the games against teams around us, whoever they may be, are huge and we know that there is massive pressure on those games to pick up points.”