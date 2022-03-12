Newry City insist Irish FA mustn’t bow to Glentoran’s legal threat after throwing east Belfast giants out of the Irish Cup

At centre: Joe Crowe was found to be not eligible for the Glens’ Irish Cup clash. Credit: INPHO/Philip Magowan

Newry City have urged the Irish FA not to back down in the face of a legal threat from cash-rich Glentoran.

The Championship leaders, who are set to benefit considerably, say the Association have made the right call in dumping Glentoran out of the Irish Cup as midfielder Joe Crowe was ineligible to play for the Glens against Darren Mullen’s side in the quarter-final tie last Saturday.

City lodged a protest and the Irish FA have reinstated Newry, who are now set to face Ballymena United in the semi-finals, depending on the result of any appeal from Glentoran.

The Glens say they will now “seek legal advice on this decision and will proceed accordingly in the appeals process”.

Newry chairman Martin McLoughlin said: “Glentoran have to make those noises, but rules are rules and the Irish FA have got it right. I can understand clubs fighting their corner and I feel for the players involved but we appealed because we felt we were right and it was in the interests of our club to lodge a protest. There are solicitors in Newry too!

“We will let Glentoran and the Irish FA do what they need to do. We will prepare for a semi-final while all sorts of experts will have their say on this but it’s a momentous time for us to progress this far in the competition. It’s not even about the money. It’s a boost for the whole area.”

Mick McDermott’s side won 1-0 thanks to Jay Donnelly’s winner at the BetMcLean Oval but their Cup fate hung in the balance as Crowe hadn’t completed a three-match ban which arose while playing for Glens’ reserves.

Although the side had played three matches since, one was in the Intermediate Cup — a competition for which the 23-year-old was not eligible.

Glentoran have the right of appeal in accordance with Article 14 of the IFA Articles of Association and the club stated: “While the club respects the Challenge Cup Committee, Glentoran will now seek legal advice on this decision and will proceed accordingly in the appeals process.”

Crowe was sent off in the Linfield Swifts v Glentoran II fixture on February 14, ensuring he missed the next three Glentoran II games.

Their match with Lisburn Distillery was in the Intermediate Cup, whose rules state that any player with more than 12 senior appearances during the current season is ineligible. Before that game, Crowe played 16 senior matches this season, making him ineligible and therefore it could not be counted as one of his three suspended games.

The Irish FA stated: “Glentoran FC have been dismissed from the Samuel Gelston’s Irish Cup due to the club fielding an ineligible player, Joe Crowe, in their quarter-final tie against Newry City AFC on Saturday, March 5.

“Following a protest from Newry City AFC regarding the eligibility of Crowe to participate in the above fixture, the Irish FA Challenge Cup Committee met last night, Thursday, March 10, and upheld that protest.

“Glentoran FC have the right of appeal in accordance with Article 14 of the IFA Articles of Association.

“Newry City AFC have now been reinstated to the competition and will play Ballymena United in the semi-finals (subject to any appeal).”

Newry stated on their Twitter account: “We note today’s announcement by the IFA in relation to the Irish Cup and now look forward to playing Ballymena in the Semi-Final.”

Following Tuesday’s Danske Bank Premiership defeat by Cliftonville, McDermott insisted that Crowe had been eligible to play in the Cup game and strongly criticised the COMET system used for naming match day line-ups in Northern Ireland.

The Glens boss said the online system used for registering players and listing players for each match is “not fit for purpose”.

He added that the east Belfast outfit would “fight their corner” strongly if the IFA did expel them from the Irish Cup.

Former Glentoran player and manager Gary Smyth said he has sympathy for his former club.

“The player concerned wasn’t on the COMET system so they believed he was eligible,” he said. “These things shouldn’t happen. The system should give out accurate information. Otherwise, this would not have happened. Had the system worked, the player would not have played.

“It’s a tough one for the club and very unfortunate.”

Newry City will net a cash windfall of at least £8,000 for progressing to the semi-finals. Losing semi-finalists pocket £8,000, losing finalists get £15,000 and the winners claim £20,000 along with a lucrative Europa Conference League place.

There is also gate receipts up for grabs in the semi-finals, with 10 per cent to the Association and the balance divided equally amongst the competing clubs.

Earlier this season, Dundela were thrown out of the Irish Cup after the Championship side fielded an ineligible player in their first-round victory over Ards, who went on to face Newry in the second round, while Larne and Institute were expelled from the League Cup for registration issues in September and October.