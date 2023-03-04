Newry City must be prepared for Glenavon response, warns Darren Mullen

Darren Mullen has a simple message for his Newry City players ahead of taking on Glenavon for the second time in seven days.

The City manager wants exactly the same level of performance as was delivered in last Saturday’s 2-0 victory at Mourneview Park, when his team recorded their first win in 14 games.

He is, however, expecting to face a very different Glenavon team, with Gary Hamilton’s men stung by that defeat and looking to rectifying a run of results that has seen them go 10 matches without victory.

The Lurgan Blues did battle to a 0-0 draw with Glentoran in midweek and that result, achieved after playing the final 15 minutes with only 10 men after Jordan Stewart was dismissed, has put Mullen on guard even more.

“We need to build on last Saturday,” said Mullen, who sees this match in hand as an opportunity to move six points clear of Dungannon Swifts in the fight to avoid a relegation play-off.

“We can’t be sitting praising ourselves and then getting complacent because that’s going to be a massive game and Glenavon will want a reaction.

“There will be a reaction – and there was a reaction against Glentoran – because they are a good side with a lot of quality players and on another day they maybe could have taken a couple of chances that would have put us under pressure.”

Ola Adeyemo’s opening goal in that victory last weekend – his first for the club after signing in January – ended a five-match barren run for Newry.

Finishing is all that has been lacking according to Mullen, with the knock-on effect being a failure to win matches.

“Last Saturday thankfully we took our chances – which we haven’t been doing in games,” said Mullen.

“If anyone has watched us of late they will have seen that we have had really good chances early in games and giving ourselves opportunities to win games, which we haven’t been doing. Other teams have taken their chances and it has cost us.”