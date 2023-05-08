Newry City promote Gary Boyle to the role of manager

Mullen brought his ten-year tenure at the helm of the County Down club to an end last month after securing City’s place in the Premiership. His deputy is now charged with building on Mullen’s legacy.

The 35 year-old said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be given the opportunity to manage this fantastic club.

“I am excited to build on the unbelievable work Darren has done and lead the team with the backing of our wonderful supporters.

"Although the 22/23 season has only just finished there’s lots of work to be done between now and August to ensure we are best prepared to hit the new season running and I can assure everyone at the club that will be my immediate focus.”

The club’s Chairman Martin McLoughlin said: “Gary has been Darren’s assistant for a number of years and his football qualities as well as his dedication and professionalism have been evident throughout meaning it was both an easy and unanimous decision for the club’s management committee to offer him the managers post.

"The choice of Gary not only ensures that we have the level of stability which appointment from within brings but will also allow Gary to quickly work on securing new contracts with many of the current squad. Gary is also best placed to work on those areas where our squad is weak and requires strengthening and as a management committee we will give Gary and his backroom team every possible support.”