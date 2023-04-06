Newry City will fight to the end in ‘massive’ relegation battle, says manager

Keeping Newry City in the Danske Bank Premiership is ‘massive’ for the future of the club, according to manager Darren Mullen.

That is why he is targeting a perfect run of five wins in the post-split games, starting at home to Glenavon.

While that might be a lofty ambition for a team that has only won seven times in the league all season and goes into the final phase of the campaign on the back of a four-match losing streak, Mullen’s confidence comes from who those wins have come against.

Newry’s stay in the top flight lasted only a single campaign after promotion in 2018 and while their response to relegation and a cancelled 2020-21 season was a second rise to the top flight staying among the big boys is seen as crucial for the club that only reinvented itself a decade ago.

“It’s vital. It’s massive in terms of the investment in the club and the development of the club right through the ranks. I can’t underplay it,” said Mullen.

“We always knew we were going to be in a relegation battle, that was never going to be in doubt.

“We made it more difficult than it needed to be considering the start to the season that we had, but we are ready for this.

“If anybody thinks we are sitting feeling sorry for ourselves, we’re not.

“We’ll battle right to the end. If we are going to go down we will go down fighting, but I don’t think we will.

“We will be going at it full tilt and I’ve said before, if we stay up we’ve deserved it, if we don’t then it’s our own fault.”

Three wins would ensure that Newry avoid the relegation trap door, but they are only above 11th placed Dungannon Swifts on goal difference — the 19-goal gap being a major benefit — and Mullen doesn’t want to have to rely on help from other teams in the final reckoning.

“There is a seven-point gap there with Portadown, initially enough to keep us out of the bottom position and then move on, but if you’re asking I am looking for 15,” said Mullen.

“I’m not saying okay 10 will do me and write a game or two off or take a draw, I am looking for 15 points.

“We have beaten every team in the bottom six already this season, so why should we look anything different.”