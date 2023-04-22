Newry won’t be celebrating until survival is assured: Darren Mullen

Darren Mullen has declared that he can’t take any pride out of this season — yet.

Not until his Newry City team have completely secured their Premiership status.

Promotion to the top flight in 2018 was immediately followed by a return to the second tier and after Covid-19 scuppered any hopes of a return in both 2020 and 2021, consecutive seasons among the elite is now realistically just a point away.

Only when he achieves that will Mullen determine the campaign a success.

“There is no sense of satisfaction yet. Until we are mathematically safe there is nothing like that,” said Mullen, ahead of today’s home clash with Ballymena United.

“I would be cautious in that regard because I know how quickly things can change. If we go and think we’ve done something and then get beaten in our next two games and Dungannon — who are well capable — win their two it changes pretty quickly.

“Until it is mathematically safe I won’t be celebrating. We have work to do, but we will take massive confidence from the wins against Carrick and Portadown.”

Newry missed the chance to give Mullen some breathing space before the season finishes when they lost to Glenavon last weekend — a result that secured seventh place and a European Play-Off spot for the Lurgan Blues.

Steering themselves clear of automatic relegation was one box ticked by the border club, thus ensuring that they have gone one better than in their last top flight campaign.

That has at least given Mullen some satisfaction, as well as proving people wrong.

“We knew going to Portadown on Easter Tuesday that if we won the game we would be mathematically clear of the automatic relegation spot and that in itself is a massive achievement for us,” he said.

“We’re not completely happy yet, but we would have been most people’s tip to finish bottom. We haven’t done that thanks to pulling out two massive results at the right stage of the season.

“Yes, we have Dungannon in the last game and we are in a position where if we look after ourselves we stay up, but ideally we would like to seal it before then — although things don’t always work out that way in football.

“Ballymena are preparing for the Irish Cup Final so we know it’s not going to be an easy game, but we will take a lot of confidence from the wins against Carrick and Portadown, especially given the players that we have been missing.

“I have to give massive credit to the players.”