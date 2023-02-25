Newry’s Darren Mullen not feeling any extra heat during relegation fight

Darren Mullen’s Newry last won in the League in November

Newry City boss Darren Mullen said he doesn’t feel under extra pressure as his side’s relegation worries deepen.

Mullen admits morale is “not good” after a dismal run stretching back more than three months.

They have not won a League game since November, and have failed to score in any of their last five.

Today they are at Glenavon, where they claimed an astonishing 5-1 victory in the early weeks of the season.

Things have slipped badly since, and Mullen criticised his players after a 2-0 home defeat by Dungannon last week.

While he accepts his own position will come under scrutiny, he says pressure is part of the job.

He said: “There are numerous things you can do to try and change things.

“You can change the manager, and that is something that the club will decide — that is outside my hands.”

Asked if he feels under pressure, he added: “I feel under pressure for every game.

“I’ve felt under pressure from the first game. Listen, I don’t feel any differently now from what I did at the start of (the Dungannon) game.

“I always put more pressure on myself than anyone else at the club. I know the importance of staying in the division, but players also need to realise that.”

Since beating Carrick on November 12, Newry have taken just five points from a possible 39 — and three of those came after the defeat to Portadown was overturned because of an admin error from the Ports.

Mullen admits that players need to take more responsibility, adding: “We can’t change the squad at this stage. The squad is what it is.

“Yes, we are missing a couple but that’s absolutely no excuse.

“We need to take a look at ourselves and try and fix it.

“It’s not good at the minute but if we stay in this League by whatever means necessary, we will look back and think it’s been a brilliant season, with very tough moments.”