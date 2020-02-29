'Next year I will go to Crusaders': FIFA President Gianni Infantino snapped wearing Glentoran colours

FIFA President Gianni Infantino donned some Glentoran gear in an effort to keep warm at the Oval.

FIFA President Gianna Infantino joked that he will visit Crusaders' Seaview stadium next year in a bid to restore his impartiality after being photographed wearing a Glentoran hat and scarf.

The world football chief was at The Oval on Saturday afternoon to see a thrilling Irish Cup quarter-final tie between the two sides and, on a stormy afternoon, accepted the help of club officials in making sure he was dressed for the conditions.

"I didn't know that I was pictured but Glentoran were a great host," he laughed. "They helped me out with my haircut to feel a bit more warm.

"They're great colours, a great hat and a great scarf - brought them luck as well. Next year I will go to Crusaders."

Infantino was in Belfast for the International Football Association Board's annual general meeting at the Culloden Hotel.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger and legendary referee PierLuigi Colina were also at the AGM, at which the board decided to trial extra substitutions for concussions.

"The IFAB are the guardians of the laws," explained Infantino. "We have to look at the tradition but we have to embrace modernity as well so VAR was a big discussion topic and its successful implementation around the world.

"I know there are a few discussions in one country close by but elsewhere it works well and hopefully it can work well there very soon as well.

"We also launched the debate on a new offside rule, fostering attacking football to make more space for attackers and make the rule, maybe, more easy to understand."

During the week, Infantino spoke in favour of introducing the 'daylight' principle to the offside law.

"Some of (the decisions) are very, very close and it's difficult for the people who are watching to see whether it's offside, so we have to look at whether we can make the offside rule clearer by having light in between," he said.

There can be no change to the offside law as a result of this weekend's meeting because any alterations have to go through the proper process and be examined by IFAB's football and technical advisory panels.

Infantino was delighted to take the opportunity to visit Glentoran's historic home.

"It was a great experience at the Oval," he said. "It's a stadium that is breathing history and some of the most exciting pages of the legend of football were written in that stadium by Glentoran and the other teams.

"I learned today that in 1897 the first brodcast of football was registered there. It's amazing.

"It's important for the FIFA President to be here watching the Irish Cup.

"We've all been growing up in places that are not the top Champions League venues. It's important to be here and feel the smell of the grass and the mud that we played on as children. The pitches on TV are all billiards but we have to remember what true football is. That's exactly it. It's played in the vast majority of the world.

"We have to understand how we can, with the laws of the game and more generally, help all the countries in the world. Northern Ireland is one of those who are a great example."