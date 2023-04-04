NI church group calls for Irish Cup final date to be changed

A church group in Ballymena has called for this year’s Irish Cup final to be switched from a Sunday.

Ballymena and Crusaders will meet at Windsor Park on Sunday, May 7.

But the Ballymena Presbytery has called on the Irish Football Association (IFA) to change the date, saying many of the two clubs’ fans are committed Christians who will feel uncomfortable about the match being played on a Sunday.

Originally scheduled for Saturday, May 6, the IFA moved the game to Sunday to avoid a clash with the coronation of King Charles III.

The Sky Blues have always been against playing on a Sunday out of respect for religious beliefs, but club chairman Matthew Armstrong has indicated they are willing to accept the one-off change.

Now the Ballymena Presbytery Public Affairs Committee has called on the IFA to change their date and for Ballymena United to "make the strongest representation possible to the Irish FA in order to get this game changed to another day".

While the committee congratulated the Sky Blues on reaching the final, after beating league leaders Larne 2-0 last Friday night, members expressed "regret and concern" that it is scheduled to take place on a Sunday.

"We appreciate the need to rearrange the game from its traditional Saturday afternoon time to accommodate those who wish to celebrate the coronation of the King Charles III. However, we do feel that an alternative time other than a Sunday could have been found to the agreement of all parties," a spokesperson said.

"Our concern comes from the difficult position this presents to many supporters of Ballymena Utd (and also Crusaders).

"Many fans of Irish league clubs, including these two clubs, are committed Christians for whom Sunday is a special day of worship and rest, which includes the regular practice of attending services of worship.

"We’ve heard from numerous fans how disappointed they are that the final is to take place on a Sunday and they are torn over whether to attend the match or not. We’ve no doubt that some will attend the match, with reservation, while many are opting not to go and, sadly for them, are missing out on a very special occasion.

"Rather than a Sunday final being a progressive change, we strongly feel that this is discriminatory and not in the best interests of local football."

The spokesperson added that they have contacted the Irish FA and Ballymena United over the issue.

At the weekend, Matthew Armstrong said that the club's position is that they would always prefer not to play on a Sunday.

“The IFA decided to change the date of this year’s final to accommodate the King’s coronation, and of course we accept that rationale," he said.

"My understanding is that the change has been made for this year only, and while it is not ideal for us as a club, as it stands we will be preparing for the final on Sunday, May 7."

The IFA said: “The Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup Final was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday 6 May 2023. However, when the details of the King’s Coronation were announced, the Irish Cup Committee had to reconsider the arrangements and scheduling of the final.

“It was agreed in December 2022 that, due to these exceptional circumstances, the 2023 final would be played on Sunday 7 May.”