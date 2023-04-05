NI Football League bags £1m boost with Sports Direct Premiership deal

Historic sponsorship agreement can lift Premiership to new heights: Lawlor

NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor has welcomed Sports Direct's new sponsorship deal with the men's and women's Premierships

NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor has branded Sports Direct’s deal to sponsor both the men’s and women’s Premiership as ‘the biggest standalone deal in the history of Northern Irish football’.

The agreement — which is valued at just over £1million across three years — will see the sports retail giant replace long-standing partners Danske Bank as title sponsors for both competitions.

The Sports Direct Women’s Premiership will kick off later this month, followed by the male equivalent — Sports Direct Premiership — in August.

A delighted Lawlor explained: “This deal, over the term of the contract, is worth over £1m to football in Northern Ireland.

“We believe it is the biggest standalone deal in the history of Northern Irish football.

“This time round, we had several interested parties which meant we had the luxury of picking our preferred bidder whereas in the past, let’s be honest, we went out with the begging bowl and took whatever we were given.

“At the end of this process, we sat down and picked Sports Direct because we thought it was the best fit commercially. That’s a nice position to be in.”

The new deal means that clubs will net more cash rewards than ever before, with the prize pot for both the men’s and women’s top flights set to be significantly bolstered.

Lawlor was also keen to underline the added commercial value of working with the Frasers Group company, who have 22 retail branches across Northern Ireland as well as a huge online presence.

The NIFL Chief Executive hopes to see Irish League shirts on sale in Sports Direct outlets.

He said: “Although we haven’t ironed out the details yet, this will mean a substantial increase in League prize money for next year.

“There is also a generous budget as part of the activation deal to promote the League digitally. That will mean more promotion of players, clubs and games. You can’t put a value on that. We’re confident there will be opportunities for clubs to sell merchandise in Sports Direct stores, which will give our clubs a presence on the High Street, which is more added value and exposure for our clubs.

“We’re asking clubs to get bigger, bolder and more professional. If we’re doing that, we need to give them more tools to deliver that vision. With this deal, we have done that.

“We were bold and brave, and I think our staff deserve a lot of credit for delivering this deal.

“We made a business decision to go down this road and thankfully it has paid off for us.”

Lawlor — who was appointed in 2021 — believes the three-year deal was made possible by member clubs, who have raised their standards, both on and off the field, in recent years.

“You could say that the League sponsorship deal is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it, but I would argue that our League has been undervalued for years,” he said.

“I don’t think our clubs get the recognition or rewards they deserve for providing entertainment and a sense of community spirit through The Troubles.

“Despite that lack of recognition, in recent years our clubs have raised the bar in terms of professionalism.

“That allowed us to be bold and put a value on our product, a value we were not prepared to lower.

"We took it to market and landed a big name brand.”

While the three-year agreement is a major coup for NIFL, Sports Direct have been embroiled in controversy in the past.

Mike Ashley — Sports Direct founder and Frasers Group majority shareholder — was deeply unpopular with the Newcastle United support during his tenure as owner of the Premier League club between 2007 and 2021.

Glasgow giants Rangers terminated a merchandise deal with the sports retailers in 2016, which led to a lengthy legal battle that was settled out of court last May.

But Lawlor has no concerns about working with the British brand that was formed by Ashley in 1982.

“We have found them to be extremely professional,” he said. “We certainly have no qualms on working with them, they’re a massive group and a great fit for our League.

“I think this will go down well with our supporters.”

Leonard Brassel, Managing Director of Sports Direct Ireland added: “This is an exciting time to be involved in football in Northern Ireland and we’re delighted to be partnering with NIFL to sponsor both Premiership leagues.

“NIFL is rich with history but also has so much to look forward to and we feel that it is the perfect fit for us.”