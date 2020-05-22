NI Football League expresses 'continued desire' to play remaining fixtures of 19/20 season

There will be no fans at Windsor Park for Monday's game against Norway

The Northern Ireland Football League has said that a steering group recommendation will be made on the conclusion of the 19/20 domestic season by June 30.

Following online meetings of the various divisions' management committees last week, the NIFL Board released an update outlining its support of "member clubs’ continued desire to conclude the current season by playing all remaining fixtures".

Institute chairman Bill Anderson had indicated in Friday's Belfast Telegraph that he believed the NIFL Board would soon conclude that the 19/20 campaign cannot be played a a close but the latest statement indicates that the Irish League chiefs are yet holding out hope.

The announcement said that any decision would be made subject to protecting the health and wellbeing of those involved, ensuring financial stability of clubs and preserving the sporting integrity of the leagues.

The June 30 deadline has been put in place, NIFL said, to allow for 'due diligence' and appraisal of the options on how to bring the season to a conclusion.

With seven rounds of fixtures left, Coleraine chairman Colin McKendry has suggested all remaining Premiership fixtures could be played using Windsor Park and the Ballymena Showgrounds although Ballymena boss David Jeffrey said earlier this week that it was time to admit 'enough is enough' and call the season to a close.

UEFA had set a deadline of Monday for leagues to advise on their plans for the remainder of the campaign, although later confirmed flexibility by acknowledging detailed plans may not yet be available.

NIFL said that it will continue to liaise with the European governing body with a view to nominating clubs for continental competition.